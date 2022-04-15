TCab Tech successfully completed transition flights with the E20 eVTOL 50% subscale demonstrator

The demonstrator serves as a flight-testing platform for the engineering team to collect valuable flight test data for early validation of the E20 configuration and design. Being the first passenger-carrying eVTOL company in China employed with vectored thrust configuration, the 50% subscale demonstrator is by far one of the largest eVTOL demonstrators currently flew in China.

The 50% subscale demonstrator is the second subscale demonstrator built by TCab Tech. Compared to the previous 25% subscale demonstrator, the latter has the following improvements:

Aerodynamic: larger in size and exactly the same external layout as the full-scale E20, the flight test results collected could further validate the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations.

External Layout: included flaps and variable pitch rotors to improve control laws and aerodynamics validations.

Systems: Conversion corridor of the tilt-rotor could be fine-tuned, plus, every control unit has independent control channel to facilitate failure hazard analysis (FHA) and the examination of the fail-safe design.

Flight Control: Mounted with many data-feedback sensors to collect thorough flight data which could be used to further improve aircraft control algorithms.

While serving as a flight-testing platform, the E20 eVTOL 50% subscale demonstrator is also used to develop in-house structural & durability test facilities, electric motor test-rigs, SIL and HIL flight simulation labs. The know-how gains from the flight testing and the facilities built will pave a smoother path for us to prepare ourselves toward getting airworthiness certification from the Chinese airworthiness authority.

Check flight record of E20 eVTOL 50% subscale demonstrator: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XuRoX7lCGk.

SOURCE TCab Tech