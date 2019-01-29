TCARE Family Caregiver Solution Awarded $900,000 Contract by Washington DSHS

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington State's Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) has partnered with TCARE, Inc. to expand their Family Caregiver Support Program. This $900,000, multi-year contract is just one instance of a long and prosperous relationship between the state of Washington and TCARE. As one of TCARE's original research partners, TCARE saved the state's Medicaid budget over 20 million dollars by reducing Medicaid LTC claims by 20% and delaying nursing home placement by 21 months.

Initially developed at the UW-Milwaukee by renowned gerontologist Dr. Rhonda JV Montgomery, Ph.D. — TCARE's evidence-based approach reduces family caregiver burnout through precision-targeting and mapping of interventions in a proven technology platform. TCARE is currently implemented in over 250+ organizations in 22 states, impacting the lives of over 100,000+ family caregivers. TCARE's technology solution is comprised of intelligent algorithms, data prediction models, and analytics that pull Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) data, creating innovative LTSS and LTC population health risk management solutions. Partners of TCARE include Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), Area Agencies on Aging (AAA), Medicare Plans, Medicaid Managed LTSS plans, and State Government Agencies.

Once again recognizing the need to better serve family caregivers before they consider placing their loved ones in a long term care facility, the Washington Legislature expanded their state-wide Family Caregiver Support Program (FCSP) to serve more caregivers by increasing its funding in 2011 and 2012. The additional funding provided by the Washington State Legislature in the fiscal year 2012 was also used to conduct a review of the FCSP by the Washington State Institute for Public Policy (WSIPP). The review confirmed that family caregivers who participated in the full TCARE protocol and then continued to be served through the FCSP six months later demonstrated positive changes. These positive changes remained consistent over the six-month measured period, despite an increase in assistance needed by their care receivers. Caregivers in Washington state who received the TCARE intervention demonstrated lower levels of objective burden, stress burden, identity discrepancy, and depression.

About TCARE

TCARE's technology is an award-winning, evidence-based family caregiver support solution that uses precision targeting & mapping of resources to reduce family caregiver burnout. TCARE's technology comprises state-of-the-art intelligent algorithms, data prediction models and analytics that pull Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) data creating innovative LTSS and LTC population health risk management solutions.

