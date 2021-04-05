TCEB LAUNCHES ‘MICE WINNOVATION’ TO GIVE MICE ENTREPRENEURS A READY SUITE OF TECH SOLUTIONS AND ALL-ROUND SUPPORT TO GO DIGITAL.

It is an expanded version of the bureau's MICE innovation incubation programme 'Thailand's MICE Startup' starting in 2018, which has so far involved 37 successful startups and tech firms and the resources and experiences of which have been consolidated for the newly launched project.

At the launch of 'MICE Winnovation', 29 tech firms showcased their products and services to 126 trade visitors representing convention venues, hotels, event organisers, travel agents, trade associations, and education institutions. Their products and services included software for monitoring visitor traffic, face recognition cameras, robots, on-demand workforce, and livestreaming services.

Technomart, the business-matching segment of the day's programme, gave MICE entrepreneurs an opportunity to meet a select pool of potential technology partners who are familiar with the particular requirements of MICE. A total of 101 business-matching meetings were held onsite while 51 more were conducted online. Some of the online meetings took place as a result of searches made by attendees on TCEB's online MICE Innovation Catalog.

To spur adoption of MICE technologies, TCEB is extending funding support in the form of Inno-Vouchers. These vouchers can be used by organisers of domestic and international exhibitions, international conventions, and festivals to offset their investment in new digital solutions.

TCEB President, Mr Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, said the 'MICE Winnovation' project will enable Thai entrepreneurs to take concrete steps to embrace digital innovation in the face of a fast-shifting business landscape. "Implementing innovation is one of the four pillars of TCEB's Operational Plan for 2021 to maintain Thailand's competitiveness. 'MICE Winnovation' will unlock the resources built up under our 'Thailand's MICE Startup' programme since 2018. We have witnessed the co-creation of numerous technology solutions from the programme and will continue to support our MICE entrepreneurs to future-proof their businesses through innovation, while creating trade opportunities for startups and tech firms" he said.

'MICE Winnovation' is made up of four components:

MICE Innovation Catalog – an online innovation and technology databank listing products and services for pre-event, onsite, and post-event management

Technomart – a business-matching platform for MICE entrepreneurs and startups throughout Thailand

Inno-Voucher – a funding scheme to promote innovation implementation

Digital Literacy for MICE – an initiative to encourage MICE entrepreneurs to attend online or offline workshops where they can exchange ideas with experts to advance their digitalisation strategy. TCEB is set to launch a quarterly podcast in 2021 to help MICE professionals stay abreast of relevant technology and trends.

'MICE Innovation, Winning with the Innovation' is a collaboration between TCEB and the following partners: Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), National Innovation Agency (NIA), National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), Thai Exhibition Association (TEA), Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA), and Thai International Events and Festivals Trade Association (TIEFA).

More information on Thailand's tech entrepreneurs and their products and services is available from TCEB's MICE Innovation Catalog at: https://innocatalog.tceb.or.th

Related Picture : https://we.tl/t-r5ITjpg6Hy

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND'S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country's strategic industries and national economy.

SOURCE The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB)