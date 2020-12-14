TCEB Leveraging MICE Personnel to Support Government’s Special Arrangement for the Entry of Overseas Investors

The Thai government has made a special arrangement of a short stay not exceeding 14 days for non-Thais entering Thailand for investment purposes with the exemption from the 14-day COVID-19 quarantine. Their entry is, however, subject to the approval of their host organization in Thailand and the authorised screening committee from trade and investment-related government agencies. Moreover, their itineraries must be pre-approved by the Thai authorities and they must follow such itineraries with the accompaniment of International Visitor Assistant (IVA), and medical personnel from the Observation Team for Disease Prevention (OTDP) who has undergone specialised training authorised by the Ministry of Public Health's Disease Control Department. IVA will facilitate the visitors throughout the trip, while OTDP will ensure that all health and hygiene precautions are adhered to and will act as a first-time responder. This special escorted travel arrangement is a new mechanism for Thailand to attract overseas business groups or investors.

To respond to the government's policy, TCEB has begun training DMCs in preparing a proper itinerary and training IVAs in carrying out their duties diligently. TCEB has recruited them because they are familiar with designing and operationalising travel plans, and their expertise and experience will ensure their guests enjoy hassle-free travel throughout Thailand.

TCEB Senior Vice President - MICE Capability and Innovation, Mrs. Supawan Teerarat, said: "The new training initiative to support the government's special arrangement for quarantine-free entry is the latest effort to help revive business travel to Thailand and benefits both the visitors and local workers. The visitors will gain the assurance that their interest and welfare will be well taken care of, while the local workers will gain a new skill and raise his or her market value. The training will contribute towards the sustainability of MICE industry in the long term. Most immediately, however, it will help save jobs during this challenging time."

To develop the training programme, TCEB drew on the resources of six universities under its MICE Academic Cluster. The universities are located in all key regions of Thailand – Bangkok, the North, Northeast, East, and South. The training programme was launched in Bangkok during November 30 and December 1 and will be rolled out in other MICE Cities. The trainees were 33 DMCs who are either members of Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA) or Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA). It also trained 90 tour guides and DMC staff to be IVAs.

At this time of unprecedented disruption in international MICE and tourism, TCEB's role in overseeing the staffing needs of the new entry arrangement is especially important as a means to help DMCs and tour agencies redeploy their staff so that business can remain viable. This is another step in TCEB's journey in the mitigation of COVID-19 impacts, which began earlier in the year with the introduction of MICE Hygiene Guideline for venues and organisers.

Related Picture : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1K1McD2kCnzHQ6IGopWDNAKvPsA33Shlx?usp=sharing

Thailand: Redefine Your Business Events

Experience the Extraordinary with Our Extra Care

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND'S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country's strategic industries and national economy.

SOURCE Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB)

Related Links

http://www.tceb.or.th

