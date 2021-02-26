TCGplayer and NFL Linebacker Cassius Marsh Form Partnership to Sell Exclusive Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, and Yu-Gi-Oh! Inventory

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCGplayer, the leading online technology platform for the collectibles industry, today announced an exclusive partnership with Cash Cards Unlimited, NFL Linebacker Cassius Marsh's newest business venture. The California-based gaming store is the latest TCGplayer Pro Seller to select Direct by TCGplayer, bringing to the TCGplayer marketplace exclusive access to specially curated Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh! inventory. In addition, TCGplayer will support Cash Cards Unlimited's inventory management system, providing end-to-end e-commerce services from listing to fulfillment.

"I am excited to partner with TCGplayer, which has been instrumental in accelerating our launch plans for Cash Cards Unlimited, due to the power and ease of its Pro Seller offerings and Direct platform," said seven-year NFL veteran Marsh. "Cash Cards Unlimited stems from my passion for collectible card games and my desire to shape the next generation of card players and collectors. I'm thrilled to bring the magic of collector and strategy gaming cards to my hometown and look forward to introducing more hobby enthusiasts to Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and our curated selection of limited-edition sports cards. Best of all, shoppers buying cards through Direct by TCGplayer will have access to any of Cash Cards Unlimited's Direct inventory."

"Our partnership with Cassius Marsh and Cash Cards Unlimited is a strong example of how TCGplayer is committed to empowering local gaming stores," said Chedy Hampson, Founder and CEO of TCGplayer. "Like Cassius, I started my business with the goal of bringing the games that I love to as many people as possible. And today, TCGplayer has grown into the leading online marketplace serving more than 2,500 hobby and collectibles businesses. I'm excited to bring the power of Direct by TCGplayer to Cash Cards Unlimited and look forward to building on our partnership together."

Cash Cards Unlimited officially opens for business today in Westlake Village, California. The store offers a high-end shopping experience, and carefully curated products, personally selected by Marsh and his team of experts. Cash Cards Unlimited will provide exclusive card packs and offer guidance for beginners looking to break into the world of collecting and for those wanting to learn the specifics of card strategy games. Shoppers will have the opportunity to purchase from Marsh's collection of cards and boxes, and share the experience of box-breaking with others on an in-store stream. You can access Cash Cards Unlimited's merchandise by safely visiting the store in Westlake Village or through the TCGplayer marketplace, which provides buyers access to any of Cash Cards Unlimited's added Direct inventory.

