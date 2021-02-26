Tchintcia Barros Joins Boston Trust Walden as a Portfolio Manager

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Trust Walden Company is pleased to announce that Tchintcia Barros has joined the firm. She will serve as a portfolio manager on the institutional Large Cap Core and Multi-Asset strategy teams.

Ms. Barros previously served as a Senior Portfolio Manager on the Large Cap Growth team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments for fifteen years. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle, she worked for Putnam Investments as an Investment Associate in the International Core Equities group. In 2020, Ms. Barros was named one of the 100 Women in Finance. She is also a member of The Boston Club and an active member of the Boston non-profit community.

In addition, the firm promoted Mark Zagata, a thirteen-year veteran of the firm, to portfolio manager on the institutional Large Cap Core team and to Associate Director of Equity Research. He will continue to serve as a portfolio manager on the Large Cap Value and Mid Cap strategies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tchintcia to Boston Trust Walden," said co-Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Scott. "These appointments reflect the firm's strong commitment to reinvest in our high quality investment approach and to advance our leadership in impact investing."

"Boston Trust Walden is a firm that shares my commitment to impact investing. I am delighted to join the team and look forward to contributing to investment decisions that serve the needs of our clients," said Ms. Barros.

Effective today, the Large Cap Core team is comprised of four individuals: Stephen Amyouny, William Apfel, Tchintcia Barros, and Mark Zagata. The Multi-Asset team is comprised of four individuals: Stephen Amyouny, William Apfel, Tchintcia Barros, and Sean Cameron.

On March 2, 2021, Mr. Amyouny, Ms. Barros, and Mr. Zagata will be added to the portfolio management team of the Boston Trust Walden Equity Fund (WSEFX), and Mr. Amyouny, Ms. Barros, and Mr. Cameron will be added to the portfolio management team of the Boston Trust Walden Balanced Fund (WSBFX). William Apfel will serve as lead manager on these funds until he retires on June 30, 2021.

About Boston Trust Walden

Boston Trust Walden is an independent, employee-owned firm providing investment management services to institutional investors and private wealth clients. The firm manages approximately $12 billion in assets. The team is committed to a distinctive investment philosophy, disciplined approach, and impact investing leadership. Boston Trust Walden Company is a Massachusetts chartered bank and trust company. Boston Trust Walden Inc. is a registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Trust Walden Company.

Media inquiries: Heidi Vanni, [email protected] , (617) 726-7136

AUM includes assets managed by Boston Trust Walden Company and its wholly owned investment adviser subsidiary, Boston Trust Walden Inc.

Please read the statutory prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing. An investor should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information about the investment management company can be found in the Fund's prospectus or summary prospectus. To obtain a statutory prospectus or summary prospectus, please call 1-800-282-8782.

The above is not an offer to buy or sell and investors should read and consider carefully the prospectus before making investing decisions. Investments in the funds are not obligations of Boston Trust Walden Company, are subject to investment risk including the loss of principal, and are not FDIC insured.

Foreside Financial Services, LLC, distributor.

SOURCE Boston Trust Walden Company

Related Links

http://www.bostontrust.com

