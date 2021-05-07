TCI Entertainment Board Announces Appointment of Howard Donaldson

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCI Acquisition Company, Inc. (dba TCI Entertainment), a company focused on gaming and e-Commerce technology software, welcomes Howard Donaldson as the new Director to its board.

Donaldson joins TCI Acquisition's board with extensive experience in the gaming industry including leadership positions held in companies such as Disney Interactive and Electronic Arts.

"I'm extremely excited about TCI's recent acquisition of patented technology that not only directly connects the $159 billion gaming industry with the $10 trillion eCommerce market but could add additional licensing opportunities through its unique Game-Commerce IP," says Donaldson.

As Director for the Canadian Venture Capital Association as well as a Partner at Vanedge Capital's $300M technology and digital media fund, Donaldson brings more than 20 years' experience in assisting corporate leadership teams within the gaming and venture capital arenas. "Mr. Donaldson is a unique and exceptionally valuable addition to our team," says John Lepin, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

TCI's management and core development teams have broad experience in application development, a well as deep experience in e-Commerce and gaming. In addition, the team boasts extensive experience in electronic and mobile marketing for some of today's most successful technologies.

Headquartered in Delray Beach, FL, TCI Acquisition Company, DBA TCI Entertainment, plans to finalize its first application of their platform for release in 2021. They expect to commercialize their patented technology both through proprietary mobile games and licensing opportunities.

