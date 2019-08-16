TCI Introduces New Vice President of Sales

In his prior position with fraud solutions provider PointPredictive, Archer helped launch the auto lending fraud consortium. This group leveraged the shared experiences of auto finance companies to predict which loans would default due to fraud. The consortium facilitated the sharing of ideas, solutions and experience, ultimately strengthening auto lender portfolios. "It's all about the customers and building long term relationships," said Archer. "By focusing on customer success, you build a community, and TCI's success follows."

With TCI, Archer is responsible for all revenue-generating activities. "Devin is a unique leader who understands today's changing markets," said Bill Nass, President of TCI. "We're happy to have Devin join our team. His experience and customer-first focus are a perfect fit for TCI."

About Teledata Communications, Inc.

Founded in 1982, Teledata Communications, Inc (TCI) is the provider of DecisionLender 4, a complete consumer loan origination platform (LOS). DecisionLender 4 is completely configurable, hosted in the cloud, and supports branch, online lending, indirect auto and merchant lending, and deposit account opening. The robust decisioning engine is the most versatile on the market, enabling manual or automated workflows. With over 130+ different 3rd party integrations ranging from alternative data sources, to fraud protection, to esignature and more, DecisionLender 4 truly empowers you to do business YOUR WAY! www.tcicredit.com

