TCI Launches Passive Filter with Remote Connectivity and Monitoring

GERMANTOWN, Wis., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TCI announced today a new version of their passive harmonic filter with remote connectivity - the HarmonicGuard® Passive (HGP) with PQconnect®. This is the first passive harmonic filter that provides advanced communication capability, monitors power quality and offers autonomous contactor control.

Electrical systems are continually compromised by the increase in non-linear loads causing harmonic distortion. The HGP is a drive-applied 5% passive filter that limits current harmonic distortion to less than 5% over a wide load range. By adding a passive harmonic filter to your electrical system, power quality will improve, and overall system uptime will increase. The addition of PQconnect allows users to remotely monitor filter performance and filter status detections using a communication protocol of their choice.

With PQconnect, users will have the ability to access system performance data without having to physically open and maintain their filter enclosures. The initial release of PQconnect allows users to access the real-time data via TCI's PQvision desktop application or their existing SCADA system.

"As the penetration of non-linear loads, such as VFDs, increases, so does the risk of power quality related failures and downtime," explains Steve Bright, VP of Marketing and Sales. "A passive harmonic filter is an inexpensive and easy way to mitigate these risks. Now, by adding PQconnect to our passive filters, our customers have access to the power quality data they need to ensure the operation of their critical equipment is uninterrupted."

Ashish Bendre, President of TCI, states, "In today's connected world, products need to interact with other products and users. TCI is focused on building this communication into all our product lines. And as we look toward the future, we plan to implement other communication options to meet our customers' needs."

The HGP with PQconnect is suitable in any industrial application where variable frequency drives are used. The communication board itself is protected to withstand harsh environments.

For more information on mitigating harmonics using the HGP with PQconnect, contact TCI

at: 800-824-8282.

ABOUT TCI

TCI manufactures active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) products to resolve power quality and harmonic issues associated with industrial power conversion. Visit www.transcoil.com for more information.

Media Contact

Theresa Hietpas

414-357-2721

thietpas@transcoil.com

SOURCE TCI, LLC

Related Links

http://www.transcoil.com

