TCI Releases Bluetooth® Compatible Passive Filters

GERMANTOWN, Wisc., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TCI announced the latest enhancement of their passive harmonic filter - now featuring Bluetooth® compatibility. The addition of Bluetooth allows users to monitor power quality and control the passive filter using their Android device.

Passive filters are a proven solution for mitigating harmonics caused by variable frequency drives and other non-linear loads. Harmonics cause losses in transformer and distribution equipment and lead to poor power quality, resulting in potential loss of production or equipment failure. The HGP with PQconnect filter is a drive-applied 5% passive filter that limits current harmonic distortion to less than 5% over a wide load range. With the addition of a passive harmonic filter to your electrical system, power quality will improve, and overall system uptime will increase.

With the addition of the HGP with PQconnect filter, users can access system performance data wirelessly using Bluetooth technology. The Bluetooth capabilities are useful in any industrial application where passive filters are installed as the wireless connection makes installation and monitoring simple. In addition, TCI's free proprietary software, the PQvision app, is available as a free download from our TCI website, for use with Android versions 5.0 or higher.

"The growing need for easily accessible data and real-time monitoring in equipment has lead TCI down the path of creating passive filters with wireless access. Our customers need the ability to monitor their equipment without having to physically open and review each piece of equipment. The addition of Bluetooth connectivity to our passive filters provides all the information they need, right at their fingertips," states Steve Bright, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at TCI.

For more information on mitigating harmonics using the TCI passive filters with Bluetooth capabilities, contact TCI at: 800-824-8282.

ABOUT TCI

TCI manufactures active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) products to resolve power quality and harmonic issues associated with industrial power conversion. Visit www.transcoil.com for more information.

