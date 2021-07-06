TCI Transportation and Titan Global Logistics Merge Brokerage Businesses to Create a World-Class Freight Brokerage

COMMERCE, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCI Transportation and Titan Global Logistics have announced they have merged their brokerage assets to create TCI Global Logistics, a new world-class freight brokerage with an unparalleled portfolio of top-notch experience.

With an intricate understanding of the complexity within each transaction, TCI Global Logistics will be focused on establishing a clear path from beginning to end. Staying firm in their mission, this merger allows for an emphasis on what's important, including high visibility, transparency per load, and summary reporting. The opportunities for growth by combining resources will dramatically increase their ability to drive technology, further strengthen carrier partnerships, and allow a deeper offering to clients all over the world.

Committed to their same core values of dedication, positivity, ethics, innovation, and accountability, the combined entity will continue to perform at exceptional lengths for their stakeholders. Ross Calame, the founder of Titan Global Logistics, will be leading the new operation with his level of freight expertise and exceptional customer service. Alongside Calame will be TCI executives Andrew and Ryan Flynn, who will continue to provide strategic support in this new agreement.

Says Ryan Flynn, President of TCI Companies:

"The combination of Titan Global Logistics and TCI's brokerage division creates a trusted logistics and freight brokerage business with a laser focus on safe and efficient handling of our customer's freight needs. The TCI Global Logistics team will combine state-of-the-art technology with tried-and-true customer service fundamentals and a culture of people dedicated to excellence. We are committed to offering new solutions to both the Titan and TCI customers, as well as other companies looking for a better freight handling experience. We welcome Ross and are looking forward to his leadership and the Titan team combining with the TCI family."

TCI Global Logistics will implement seamless logistics and supply chain coordination, with technology that clients can depend on. By establishing the best possible rates, most reliable carriers, and efficient shipping and processing, it will ensure a speedy and safe delivery. Serving clients with a satisfactory experience that makes a difference, this decision comes with accelerated expectations for what the future holds in serving B2B and B2C shippers.

While technology plays a large role in the industry, TCI Global Logistics wants to ensure they take into consideration the effects they have on the planet. In the near future, they envision the use of expanded technology assistance in making their line of work more eco-friendly.

To learn more, contact Ryan Flynn, President, TCI Companies at 602-330-3599 ([email protected])

Related Images

tci-global-logistics.jpg

TCI Global Logistics

Logo for new entity

SOURCE TCI Transportation