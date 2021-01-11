TCL Communication announces multi-purpose Alcatel smartphone portfolio and family-friendly Alcatel tablet

"Our next generation of Alcatel smartphones redefines accessible innovation and strives to meet the ever-changing needs of our consumers," said Stefan Streit, General Manager of Global Marketing for TCL Communication. "Consumers are increasingly demanding AI-powered cameras, and we have responded by ensuring they are a standard feature in our latest smartphone lineup. We also recognize fundamental changes in lifestyles have led to families spending more time at home this year. Our new tablet caters to unique and individual needs by delivering great entertainment and better educational experiences at an excellently affordable price."

New Alcatel 3L: Unlock an intelligent camera and enhanced visual experience

As part of the Alcatel 3 Series, the Alcatel 3L focuses on bringing spectacular visual and camera experiences to users. The new affordable phone comes with an AI-powered triple rear camera giving users extra confidence to capture professional-quality shots for all occasions. It includes a 48MP main camera for high-resolution photos, a 2MP macro lens for detailed close-ups and a 2MP depth camera for artistic bokeh. Its 4-in-1 big pixel sensor enables users to capture clear and bright photos even under low-light conditions. In addition to the rear cameras, the HDR-enabled 8MP front lens and Face Tracking feature also produce vibrant portraits with improved facial details. Powerful AI algorithms allow Alcatel 3L to intelligently identify 22 different scenes, automatically adjusting image settings to capture optimal photos in real time.

The Alcatel 3L provides both expansive and comfortable mobile viewing. Thanks to its real-time display enhancement, a 6.52-inch 20:9 HD+ Vast Display, as well as an impressive 88.5% screen-to-body ratio, users can immerse themselves in an enthralling, vivid experience. The phone is further adorned with a dual curved-edge 2.5D glass design, and four different viewing modes including Eye Comfort Mode, Reading Mode, Dark Mode, and Sunlight Mode. Eye Comfort Mode minimizes the amount of harmful blue light to protect users' eyes for long-time usage; reading Mode is a paper-like monochromic display; Dark Mode can switch the entire desktop operating system to black; and Sunlight Mode improves content readability under strong natural light.

Equipped with a powerful Octa-Core processor and 4GB RAM in selective markets, the Alcatel 3L effortlessly delivers seamless HD streaming and gaming experiences. And to help users stay organized, the phone features a Smart Album and a dedicated Google Assistant button. The Smart Album intelligently classifies users' photos into different categories, while the Google Assistant button provides users with a simple experience to get their tasks done with a single press and voice command.

With its exceptional triple-camera set-up and immersive Vast Display, the Alcatel 3L delivers an enjoyable user experience. Priced at €149, the Alcatel 3L will be available in Jewelry Black and Jewelry Blue in selected markets around the world starting in March 2021.

New Alcatel 1S: Affordable phone with great camera and display feature

Built with an emphasis on delivering a delightful visual and camera experience at great value, the Alcatel 1S packs three powerful cameras at the back, including a 13MP AI-powered main camera, a 2MP depth lens, and 2MP macro lens. The macro lens helps users take delicate close-up photos without expensive equipment while the 13MP main camera works with a PDAF fast focus system, allowing users to shoot smooth high-resolution photos and portraits. Apart from the rear cameras, the HDR-enabled front lens captures beautiful images without being compromised by shadows or bright light.

The Alcatel 1S features a 6.52-inch 20:9 HD+ Vast Display with 88.5% screen-to-body ratio. To deliver a seamless user experience, the operating area of the screen can be adjusted to a certain size via one-handed mode. The Alcatel 1S also supports various needs and lifestyles; split screen mode enables users to enjoy streaming, emailing, messaging, and chatting simultaneously.

AI makes photography with the Alcatel 1S even easier. With AI algorithms, the camera automatically adjusts its settings when taking photos, suggests filters in real time, and is equipped with a Face Tracking feature to help users capture the perfect portrait thanks to the AI deep learning. Additionally, Best Shot recommends the ideal frame from a group of burst photos.

Running on a power-efficient Octa-Core processor, 4000mAh large-capacity battery and a Smart Manager that improves the device's performance and efficiency through all-day optimizations, Alcatel 1S is priced at €109 and will be available in Elegant Black and Twilight Blue in selective markets around the world starting in February 2021.

New Alcatel 1L: Solid "everyday" phone with reliable performance

The Alcatel 1L delivers a reliable mobile experience at an accessible price point, featuring a 6.1-inch 19.5:9 HD+ Vast Display with Mini-Notch that delivers vivid colors and imagery. To relieve eye fatigue, Alcatel 1L also includes an Eye Comfort Mode that adjusts the screen to display warmer colors. Combined with its 86% screen-to-body ratio, Alcatel 1L brings cinematic clarity right to users' fingertips.

Paired with a 3000mAh large-capacity battery and a Smart Manager that intelligently optimizes energy and power efficiency, Alcatel 1L is perfect for people who are always on-the-go. With a proficient multi-core processor, 32GB internal storage, 2GB of RAM and 128GB expandable memory, it delivers a smooth and seamless smartphone experience and powers all-day productivity.

The Alcatel 1L has a dual-camera variant[1] which offers 13MP AI-powered main camera and 2MP macro lens to help users capture dynamic images and videos. Portrait details are further enhanced by the Face Tracking feature of the camera which automatically detects faces and gives users complete control over photo composition. In addition to the rear cameras, the HDR-enabled 5MP front lens produces vibrant and high-resolution photos so consumers can take the perfect selfie.

Alcatel 1L runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and is priced at $135[2]. It will be available in Power Grey and Twilight Blue in select markets around the world, starting in March 2021.

Alcatel 1T 7 WIFI – High performance smart tablet built for families

The Alcatel 1T 7 tablet is an affordable tablet for every family that is made for users of all ages. Operating on Android 10 (Go edition), Alcatel 1T 7 is a WiFi-only tablet that is powered efficiently to save more data. The new tablet also supports personal assistant applications like Assistant Go and Google Go. Simply ask a question or say a command, and users will receive hands-free assistance.

Alcatel 1T 7 comes with an upgraded Kids Mode which includes a child-friendly user interface, new features dedicated to eye protection, and an updated STEAM+ education content system. A series of learning tools are also available to give kids a first-class education experience.

Available in two storage options, the tablet will be released in in select markets around the world. Starting at €59 for the 16GB version and €69 for the 32GB version, Alcatel 1T 7 will be available in Mint Green and Obsidian Black in January 2021.

For more information on these new Alcatel smart devices from TCL Communication, please visit www.alcatelmobile.com.

About TCL Communication

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices and services worldwide through a comprehensive portfolio that includes TCL and Alcatel branded products. Additionally, TCL Communication is the brand owner, R&D developer and manufacturing partner of Palm branded devices. The company's products are sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL Communication operates its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide. For more information about Alcatel brand and product portfolio, please visit https://www.alcatelmobile.com.For more information about the company, please visit http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html

