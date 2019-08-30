TCL Communication prepares new smartphone launch and future tech devices showcase at IFA 2019

BERLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Communication will announce the first TCL-branded smartphone for global markets and showcase their newest display innovations at a media event on 5 September in Berlin, Germany, ahead of IFA 2019. Apart from the smartphone, TCL brings fresh updates to its foldable display concept devices with the first commercial launch set for release in 2020, as well as the world premiere of the company's Project Archery wearable display that brings a 100-inch cinematic viewing experience to a device about the size of most sunglasses.

"What we have planned for IFA 2019 is an exciting glimpse into the future of TCL Communication – it comprises smartphones, 5G devices and entire new categories including the debut of our Project Archery wearable display," said Stefan Streit, General Manager, Global Marketing at TCL Communication. "As one of the leading display manufacturers in the world, TCL will focus on bringing our multimedia expertise to our mobile products. More importantly, together with our TCL sister companies, we're going beyond just mobility and looking ahead with a complete end-to-end consumer electronics brand supported by an entire ecosystem of TCL devices."

All these new TCL mobile devices are using displays from TCL sister company, CSOT, with the forthcoming TCL-branded smartphone featuring the company's Dotch™ display first revealed at Mobile World Congress 2019 earlier this year in Barcelona. The new foldable smartphone concepts from TCL will also introduce an all-new ButterflyHinge system to compliment the company's proprietary DragonHinge™ technology.

"We see our new line of TCL mobile products as the hub of our growing portfolio of consumer electronics, creating more engaging experiences for our customers in and out of the home," said Shane Lee, General Manager, Global Product Center at TCL Communication. "By continuing to leverage TCL's vertical integration and product ecosystem, we're able to focus on innovating and creating a true flagship mobile brand under TCL, while at the same time delivering the accessibility and quality our customers around the world have come to expect from us."

To see all the latest mobile devices from TCL Communication at IFA 2019, please visit our booth at Hall 21, Stand 102 – Messe Berlin.

For more information about TCL Communication and the company's lineup of mobility devices, please visit www.tcl.com/global/en/mobile/tcl-mobile.html.

