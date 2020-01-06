TCL Communication previews its new line of TCL-branded smartphones, including the company's first 5G phone at CES 2020

2020 will prove to be a critical year in the evolution of TCL's business, not just as a mobile device manufacturer, but also as China's only end-to-end global consumer electronics brand," said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings. "Our TCL-branded smartphones and mobile devices will be an important focal point for the larger TCL ecosystem moving forward, and with these powerful and accessible devices coming this year, we feel TCL is well-prepared to compete in any market around the world."

Each of these new TCL smartphones features the company's new design for 2020, which includes quad-rear cameras, as well as TCL-made displays to provide a more immersive and crisp viewing experience. They will also feature TCL's NXTVISION visual technology, a proprietary advanced display optimization and camera technology, so you can see your screen come to life with enriched color, clarity and contrast enhancement in real-time and have an elevated camera experience.

The TCL 10 Pro is the first TCL device to feature the company's edge AMOLED display for an even richer multimedia experience. This technology is made possible through TCL Communication's sister company, TCL CSOT, which also develops the award-winning display panels for TCL televisions. CSOT is one of the worldwide leaders in LCD panels as well as LTPS, AMOLED and advanced display technologies such as flexible displays. TCL Communication's close supply chain collaboration with CSOT ensures timely support and prioritized utility of the latest display technologies while also making our products more affordable for consumers.

"The 2020 TCL smartphone lineup is our most ambitious effort yet to bring beautifully crafted, modern smartphones to the masses while keeping our devices accessibly priced," said Shane Lee, General Manager, Global Product Center at TCL Communication. "With each of these new devices, we focused on creating a complete smartphone experience capable of meeting the everyday needs of our customers, while delivering on the quality and value consumers have come to expect from TCL."

TCL will officially launch the TCL 10L, 10 Pro and 10 5G at a press event in Barcelona, Spain on February 22, 2020 as part of Mobile World Congress, along with additional products to be announced.

Come visit TCL during CES 2020 (January 7-10, 2020) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth 12930.

