TCL Communication Showcases Alcatel Mobile Product Portfolio With Fresh Design and Imaging Performance Milestones at CES 2020

"At CES 2020, we are happy to unveil our Alcatel mobile product lineup for the first half of 2020, all of which are supporting users in today's fast-paced, modern lifestyle," said Peter Lee, General Manager, Global Sales and Marketing at TCL Communication. "Our latest smartphones, tablet and USB dongle are made for basic value seekers who are looking for the best in essential technology experiences without compromising style."

Alcatel 3L: Bringing improved low-light camera performance to affordable smartphones

With the triple-camera setup on the Alcatel 3L, getting an affordable phone no longer means you need to sacrifice on imaging performance. The 48MP AI main rear sensor is capable of delivering clear photos and videos in low light conditions, thanks to the built-in 4-in-1 big pixel technology that combines four pixels into a larger 1.6μm 12MP image to increase light sensitivity. It also utilizes AI algorithms to automatically identify up to 22 different scenes, optimizing the image based on its category. Additionally, a 5MP camera is equipped with a 115° super wide-angle lens, allowing users to capture as much of the scene as possible, and a 2MP rear camera with a macro lens to take close-up photos in incredible detail. Also, the 8MP front camera with LCD flash allows for top class photos for users.

The Alcatel 3L also introduces a new design called Aurora, which features micro texture laser etching technology on a shimmering gradient back design. This approach enables each phone to exhibit a variety of different colors using spectacular shifting patterns that resemble the Aurora Borealis, the mysterious Northern Lights.

Designed with an expansive 6.22-inch HD+ Vast display, the Alcatel 3L provides users with vivid visuals. Alcatel 3L makes media come to life with a 19:9 aspect ratio that provides an immersive large-screen experience that fits comfortably in their pocket. Its highly efficient Octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage help the phone handle the most resource-demanding content with ease, so you can stream HD videos, take photos and play games without interruptions. A large all-day battery will easily get you through your daily routine and more.

The Alcatel 3L will be available in select markets in Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa in Q1 2020 at prices starting from $155 USD (€139), in Chameleon Blue, Dark Chrome and Agate Green.

Alcatel 1S: A powerful triple-camera smartphone for under $110

With a triple camera, powerful performance and a great viewing experience, the Alcatel 1S definitely delivers essential smartphone experiences and the most mainstream technologies to more people. The smartphone hosts a 13MP + 5MP + 2MP triple rear camera, serving high quality photos. Powered by AI, the 13MP camera uses 22 types of scene detection which automatically adjusts camera settings when taking photos. Additionally, the 5MP camera with bokeh provides portrait mode for visually appealing photos with a 'background blur' to focus on the subject. Capture photos of small plants, animals and insects, without missing details by using the 2MP macro camera.

Thanks to an octa-core processor and day-long battery, the Alcatel 1S will keep up with hours of streaming music, HD video and uninterrupted gaming. Users will also enjoy an immersive viewing experience with the 6.22-inch HD+ Vast display. Much like the Alcatel 3L, the ethereal Aurora design approach on the Alcatel 1S gives the phone a unique feel, complete with an elegant S-curve design.

The Alcatel 1S will be available in select markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa in Q1 2020 starting from $110 USD (€99), in Agate Green and Power Gray.

Alcatel 1V: An enhanced big screen smartphone experience

The Alcatel 1V boasts an expansive 6.22-inch HD+ Vast display for a big screen experience, bringing full screen immersion to anyone who is looking for an affordable smartphone that's capable of providing video streaming and basic gaming. With a distinctive feather-patterned finish, curved sides and 2.5D front glass, the Alcatel 1V shows that it is possible to offer a stylish smartphone that's easy on your wallet. It also has a non-smudging design to prevent fingerprints, as well as a perfect, solid grip that fits right in your palm. Its power-efficient core processor is made to support heavy tasks, such as playing games, streaming HD content including photos and videos.

Users can step up their photo game using the smartphone's dual camera with AI scene detection as well as its depth sensor. The Alcatel 1V also supports the use of a dedicated Google Assistant Button. Whether driving, on the go or at home, users can get things done in a flash and plan ahead so they can focus on what matters most.

The Alcatel 1V will be available in select markets in Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa in Q1 2020 starting from $88 USD (€79), in Prime Black and Pine Green.

Alcatel 1B – A smooth Android 10 (Go edition) smartphone experience

The Alcatel 1B provides an optimized smartphone user experience with Android™ 10 (Go edition), a quad-core processor and up to 2GB RAM, resulting in twice the storage, enhanced apps for better performance, data savings, and built-in mobile security, generating in an ultra-fast multitasking capability. Its 5.5-inch HD+ display enables perfect visual experience.

The smartphone hosts a Smart Manager service that runs in the background to clear memory instantly and optimize power intelligently. Users can freely roam on-the-go as the Alcatel 1B has a large 3000 mAh battery, getting them through the day with ease, without having to carry around a charger.

A dedicated Google Assistant button comes built-in to add more convenience to anyone who needs quick access to thousands of tasks, all of which can be done through a single click and voice queries. It's easy to stay on top of plans while on-the-go, in the car or at home with the Google Assistant.

The Alcatel 1B will be available in select markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa in Q1 2020 starting from $66 USD (€59), in Prime Black and Pine Green.

Alcatel TKEE MINI – Tablet for kids, designed to teach through play

Trusted by parents and loved by kids, the TKEE MINI encourages teaching through play. The child-focused tablet has a top selection of games and interactive books for different ages, intelligent Q&A (Google Assistant).

Along with sporting an attractive and colorful design, the tablet has a removable bumper case with soft, rounded corners for safety. It encourages good habit usage and ideal posture with a foldable back stand, comes with eye distance detection from 25cm (9.8 inches) to protect children's eyes, and provides 30 minute alerts for screen breaks and usage time. Moreover, the tablet provides a safe environment for kids to play and learn as it posesses website-insulation, a kid-friendly interface, multiple profiles for different kids and parental controls, to stop children from getting distracted online.

The Alcatel TKEE MINI has passed the TUV test, an internationally accredited quality test for eye protection, and uses a SW Bluelight filtering solution for enhanced eye comfort. Parents concerned with device durability can be at ease thanks to a bumper case that comes with the tablet and has been thoroughly tested to withstand drops from up to 3 feet.

The Alcatel TKEE MINI will be available in select markets in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa in Q1 2020 starting from $88 USD (€79).

Alcatel LinkKey IK41 – LTE/4G 150Mbps USB dongle, access internet connection anywhere, anytime

The Alcatel LinkKey IK41 is a lightweight, portable, pocket-sized LTE cat4 USB dongle. Users can easily exchange data on their desktop or laptop with a fast transmission download speed of up to 150Mbps and upload speed of up to 50Mbps. The LinkKey's two external antennas provide users with a reliable internet connection and allow for antenna enhancement signals to be accessed in dense houses and other areas with poor signal.

With the Alcatel LinkKey IK41, everyday life becomes easier while travelling as it provides internet connectivity to machines and equipment. With no batteries and cables, it makes for a useful travel companion assuring high speed and stable 4G internet access whenever and wherever users want. Alcatel LinkKey IK41 is supported by operating systems Linux 2.6.20 or later, Windows 7 or later, and Mac 10.6 or later.

The Alcatel LinkKey IK41 will be available in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa in Q1 2020 starting from $49 USD (€44).

About TCL Communication

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices and services worldwide through a comprehensive, multi-brand portfolio that includes TCL, Alcatel and BlackBerry branded products. Additionally, TCL Communication is the brand owner, R&D developer and manufacturing partner of Palm branded devices. The company's products are sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL Communication operates its own manufacturing in China as well as global R&D centers. For more information, please visit www.tclcom.com.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Palm is a trademark owned by TCL Communication and under license by Palm Ventures Group through Wide Progress Global.

Google, Android, Google Lens and other related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC.

SOURCE TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd.

