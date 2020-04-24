TCL Communication Wins both the 2020 IF and Red Dot Design Awards

These industry awards coincide with their global unveiling of the TCL 10-Series smartphone lineup this month. The awards are from two world-renowned international competitions with over 6,000 entries this year. The criteria are based on a comprehensive evaluation of design, innovativeness, and functionality. As of today, TCL accounts for 13% of the global market and is growing the brand value beyond Asia into North America, European Union, United Kingdom and APAC. TCL is using its reputation as a world-leading TV brand and manufacturer to support their branded smartphone product line. TCL is also excited in creating a vibrant and wide-ranging C-IOT Portfolio of products to support connected home ecosystems. So beyond smartphones, TCL is also offering products such as the 5G CPE Home Station, Mesh Routers, Wi-Fi Routers, and Smart Watches. All of these new products will carry the dependability and reliability that TCL is known for. TCL intends to enter the mid-range market and deliver the best product for the money while ensuring a premium experience for the user.

"As one of the world's leading consumer electronic brands, expanding the TCL base into the mobile business ensures that we are the only Chinese end-to-end manufacturer that offers a fully integrated smart ecosystem encompassing all aspects of life," said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings. "This capacity for a single company to produce all the products related to the connected devices from phones to routers will allow for the consumer to have an entire system that is intentionally designed to work seamlessly along with being affordable. This is an exciting and worthwhile venture for both the brand and consumer."

The strategy of TCL to support the C-IOT fully and offer consumers a complete seamless product line is an efficient endeavor and long overdue for the current state of digital ecosystems. When all the components can be supplied from the same manufacturer and engineering teams, the system will work better. This strategy is meant for both commercial and private usage and supports the networking of both for work and study from home, and leisure activities.

TCL 10 Pro: NXTVISION is the cutting edge offering the first curved AMOLED Display.

The award-winning TCL 10 Pro comes in Ember Gray and Forest Mist Green color options. Featuring a sleek, TCL-made 6.47-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display, TCL 10 Pro uses a sophisticated curved design boasts perfectly symmetrical details, a matte finish on the back for a smooth in-hand feel and an anti-glare screen with a unified, sleek profile. Its curved design allows the screen to "fall" off the edge with minimal bezels to achieve a high screen-to-body ratio and includes Edge Bar shortcuts to quickly access apps one-handed. An array of quad-cameras lens is embedded in a stylish stripe on the rear of the phone, consisting of a 64MP high-res camera, 2.9μm big pixel low-light video cam, 123-degree super wide-angle camera and macro camera.

By leveraging NXTVISION technology to produce nearly accurate colors and enhanced image and video quality, the TCL 10 Pro joins a select group of smartphones on which Netflix is available in HDR10 unlocking a wide range of HDR content with increased contrast and enhanced colors at an affordable price point. The display has also passed TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, which protects the user's eye from harmful blue light without distorting colors.

TCL LINKHUB Wi-Fi Router AC1200 – The data center of your connected home

The award- winning TCL LINKHUB Wi-Fi Router AC1200 is capable of covering up to 120 square meters and supporting up to 64 devices. Powered by the same MU-MIMO and Beamforming technology, it can communicate with multiple wireless devices simultaneously while ensuring a fast and stable connection for each device.

Moreover, the LINKHUB Wi-Fi Router AC1200 brings incredible and robust Wi-Fi coverage to users' homes. It comes with 6dBi high-gain antennas that greatly expand the wireless coverage to every corner of large homes or offices. Additionally, the AC1200 dual-band Gigabit Ethernet speeds allow users to enjoy ultra-fast and reliable multiple HD video streaming and lag-free, multi-player gaming with a speed of up to 1200Mbps. There are also four Gigabit Ethernet ports, which allow users to connect wired devices directly for internet access. Simple multiple configuration is available for users to set up and control devices, including Web UI, Dedicated APP and All-in-One APP.

