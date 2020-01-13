TCL Electronics Wins Top Honors at CES 2020

HONG KONG, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics Holdings Limited ("TCL Electronics" or "the Company", HKSE stock code: 01070.HK) unveiled TCL QLED TV 8K X915, China's first 8K consumer TV, as well as next-generation Mini-LED display technology, at Consumer Electronics Show 2020 (CES 2020) in Las Vegas, the United States. In particular, TCL QLED TV 8K X915 was awarded "8K QLED TV Gold Award 2019-2020" by the International Data Group (IDG). At the same time, the Company won three top honors including "2019-2020 Global TV Brands Top 10", "2019-2020 Top 10 CE Brands" and "2019-2020 Global CE Brands Top 50", gaining high recognition once again from the international industry in terms of its product competitiveness, innovative technology and comprehensive strength.

As a leading enterprise in the global TV industry, TCL Electronics is constantly innovating and upgrading its products, empowering global customers to gain premium experience from innovative TV products. At CES 2020, the Company unveiled its new product, TCL QLED TV 8K X915, which is the first 8K consumer TV in China and prices from only RMB19,999. Equipped with dual screens, dual displays and an AI camera, which can ascend and descend automatically when prompted. This TV achieves a comprehensive upgrade of hardware, strengthening the entertainment and social properties and enriching scenarios usage. Meanwhile, X915 is featuring with 8K solution, covering from screen, image engine, algorithm and transmission channel to chip. On the other hand, QLED, Quantum Dot display, adopted by TCL QLED TV 8K X915 performs wide color gamut and pure chromaticity. QLED gamut coverage reaches 157% and displays 1.07 billion colors. With the stable properties of Quantum Dots, X915's lifespan can reach 60,000 hours, and it will not face with the problem of screen fading or burn-in after prolonged use.

At the same time, the Company unveiled a next-generation Mini-LED display technology for the first time at CES 2020: Vidrian™ Mini-LED technology, which can highly improve TV performance. Vidrian Mini-LED technology, with the driving semi-conductor circuitry and thousands of micro-meter class mini-LEDs, pushes LCD LED TV picture performance to unrivaled levels of sharp contrast, provides brilliant luminance and highly stable long-life performance. When combined with TCL's big-screen 8K LCD panels, this high-performance backlight technology will enable consumers to enjoy an immersive experience in all lighting conditions.

In the past year, the Company actively deployed globalization strategies and achieved fruitful results and strong growth in overseas markets. According to Sigmaintell, the Company's TV shipments continued to climb in the first three quarters of 2019, globally ranking No.2, and it gained the largest growth among the world's top three TV brands. In the first three quarters of 2019, the sales volume of TCL brand TVs in overseas markets rapidly increased by 33%, at a faster pace than that the Company had set for the whole year of 2019. Among them, sales volume growth in North America, Europe and the emerging markets remained strong, increasing by 31.7%, 24.1%, and 36.5% year-on-year, respectively. In the future, the Company will continuously enhance TCL brand awareness and influence, vigorously promote the "AI x IoT" strategy, and strive to become a global leading smart technology company, creating greater value for shareholders.

About TCL Electronics

Headquartered in China, TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (stock code: 01070.HK, incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) is one of the leading companies in the global TV industry engaging in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of consumer electronics products. Adopting a new business model oriented towards products and users and strategically focusing on "smart technologies + Internet" and "products + services", TCL Electronics is dedicated to becoming a globally leading smart technology Company and strives to build a comprehensive ecosystem for smart TVs, which provides users with smart and healthy living products and services. According to the latest Sigmaintell report, in the first three quarters of 2019, the Company ranked second in the global TV market in terms of its market share based on sales volume. TCL Electronics has been incorporated into the eligible stocks list of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Scheme, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, Hang Seng Composite MidCap & SmallCap Index and Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. For more details, please visit the Company's website: http://electronics.tcl.com.

