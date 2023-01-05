TCL Exhibits Innovative Technologies, Home Theater Experiences and A Smart Connected Lifestyle Ecosystem at CES 2023

Interactive exhibition spotlights global brand's ultra-large Mini LED QLED displays, gaming monitors, mobile devices, smart home appliances, sustainability commitments and more

HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics brand, is participating in CES 2023 from January 5th to 8th, 2023. Under the brand signature Inspire Greatness, visitors to TCL's 1,600 square meter booth in Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center can experience TCL technology and full-category products first-hand.

The TCL CES exhibition booth is always one of the best ways to witness the company's continuous drive for innovation, with interactive areas showcasing headline-making products. This year's exhibits include its ultra-large-screen Mini LED QLED TV lineup and latest award-winning sound bars offering cinema-quality audio to further enhance the TCL home theater experience. Always striving to make 5G technology more accessible to more people, CES will also display TCL's most recent smartphones as well as demonstrations of augmented reality (AR) and new personal fullscreen viewing experiences. For the first time at CES, visitors will also be able to learn more about TCL's commitment to sustainability in the TCL Green area.

Immersive Home Theater Experiences

The incredible, immersive TCL home theater experiences on display at CES 2023 are the result of its dedication to continuously developing Mini LED technology. The exhibit includes its latest flagship Mini LED TV, an extra-large 98-inch Mini LED TV that displays content at its best. The XL screen engages many more Mini LEDs in its premium TCL TV displays. With at least 2,000 local dimming zones bringing high contrast and over 2,000 nits peak brightness to images, TCL's light control algorithm helps reveal every detail in very bright and dark area.

The home theater exhibit area will also showcase TCL's 75-inch to 98-inch premium QLED TVs, featuring Quantum Dot Color Technology, local dimming and stunning contrast. Gamers can explore TCL TVs with responsive low latency, motion clarity, and next-generation video gaming optimizations. And all visitors will want to experience the award-winning RAY•DANZ Dolby Atmos sound bars.

Connected Smart Home Lifestyles

Within the smart home lifestyle exhibit area, visitors can discover the 2023 FreshIN AC Technology, featuring the proprietary FreshIN Plus fresh air system that helps transport fresh air from outdoors to indoors. The upgraded FreshIN technology is more intuitive, with built-in sensors measuring air quality and displaying real-time results on a dashboard. Its powerful air engine helps increase oxygen and humidity levels with a capacity of up to 60 cubic meters per hour.

During CES, visitors can also try the newly unveiled TCL 40 Series smartphone, including TCL 40 R 5G, TCL 40 SE and TCL 408. Each device features enhanced NXTVISION display technology, long-lasting battery, and 50MP AI-powered camera, so entertainment is limitless all day and night. With the vision of 5G for all, TCL 40 R 5G packs a 7nm high performance 5G processor to keep ultra-fast connections at an accessible price. Ideal for long journeys and commutes, the TCL 40 SE has a 6.75-inch screen with dual stereo speakers for immersive video and audio, and an adaptive 90 Hz refresh rate display for an ultra-smooth visual experience.

The TCL exhibition also highlights upgraded NXTPAPER technology, as seen in the TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro tablet, which provides 100% more brightness than the previous iteration of NXTPAPER to maintain sharp visuals and further filter out harmful blue light to care for user's eyes. When paired with the TCL E-Pen, it has an amazing paper-like smoothness for writing or drawing.

Visit TCL Booth at Las Vegas Convention Center

Date: January 5th-8th, 2023

Venue: Booth #16915 and #16937, Central Hall

