TCL Fight Against COVID-19 Alongside UN Habitat Headquarters

By July 2020, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Africa has reached 500,000, Africa is facing severe problems such as shortages of medical equipment and insufficiency of professional medical personnel. To cope with the epidemic situation, African countries urgently adopted prevention measures, and searched for the essential medical products in other markets.

TCL Charity Foundation immediately responded after recognizing the urgent needs for epidemic prevention materials at UN Habitat headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya. As a global enterprise, TCL has actively undertaken social responsibilities and contributes to the fight against the COVID-19 across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

TCL Technology Corporation

TCL Technology focuses on the semi-conductor display and materials industry, also setting foot in industrial finance & investment and venture capital investment. With the vision of "becoming a global leading intelligent technology company", TCL Technology pursues a business strategy of clear technological leadership, efficiency, global operations, and groundbreaking reformations. As a subsidiary of TCL Technology, TCL CSOT ranked third globally in market share of TV panel in 2019 and second globally in market share for LTPS mobile phone panel.

