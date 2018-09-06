TCL North America Awarded With Great Place To Work Certification

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's largest and America's fastest-growing television brand, announced today that its TCL North America headquarters has been certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. This certification is based on extensive feedback, direct from employees, provided as part of an anonymous survey about their work experience at TCL North America. A summary of these ratings can be found at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/tcl-north-america.

"Of all the awards TCL has received, being recognized as a Great Place to Work is one of the highest honors," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "As America's fastest-growing TV brand, our explosive growth over the last few years has been quite thrilling, but this progress could not be possible without the team's hard work and dedication. Knowing that TCL employees feel valued gives me a greater sense of pride for the company, as they are the keys to our success, and I am fortunate to lead such a talented group."

The leaders at TCL North America have committed to creating a high-performing culture that allows the company to grow through the efforts of its people. By embracing TCL's values of diversity, excellence, learning, and laughter, year-after-year the entire team continues to deliver outstanding results. To maintain that success, TCL recognizes the importance of nurturing creativity and innovation within the workplace by providing an environment that fosters personal development, inclusion and collaboration. As such, employees are given the knowledge and tools to succeed in their roles through industry related training and career development programs.

TCL dedicates time, resources and energy into its staff and company culture, which is reflected in the high levels of employee engagement and continued achievements. In the survey, employees gave top marks to the organization's management, communication, atmosphere and pride. One hundred percent of the employees who participated said that work has a special meaning and is not just a job, while 97% said they're proud to tell others they work at TCL, that people care about each other at TCL, and that TCL is a great workplace. With flexible schedules, team building excursions, special events and an extensive list of perks, there is no shortage of privileges for being part of the TCL team. It is these types of activities that keep the team inspired to bring the best of themselves to work every day.

"We congratulate TCL on their certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Great Place to Work's Certification and List Production. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

This is TCL North America's first year participating in the Great Place to Work survey and the review is based on 32 employee surveys, with a 90% confidence level and a margin of error of ± 4.32. It was published on July 31, 2018.

About TCL



Already one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, TCL is now the fastest-growing TV brand in North America. TCL (The Creative Life) was founded more than 35 years ago and prides itself on delivering high quality products featuring stylish design and the latest technology. With extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, TCL offers innovative televisions, including the award-winning TCL® Roku TV™.

For additional product information please visit www.tclusa.com.

About Great Place to Work®



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.

Follow Great Place to Work online at www.greatplacetowork.com and on Twitter at @GPTW_US.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

SOURCE TCL

Related Links

http://www.tclusa.com

