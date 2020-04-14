TCL North America Reinforces Its Award-Winning Customer Advocacy Team

Chris Luna helped launch TCL's award-winning television business in North America and was responsible for transforming its Technical Support, Customer Service, Field Service and Reverse Logistics departments into a world-class Customer Advocacy organization. Before joining the TCL team in 2015, Luna held a number of operational leadership roles throughout his esteemed career. During his most recent tenure at Belkin International, he led the global support operations for the Belkin, Linksys and Wemo brands, in addition to all service marketing and strategic sourcing functions.

"TCL has been one of North America's fastest-growing consumer electronics brands since 2014 and our ongoing success is largely contingent on the talent we keep. The steadfast focus on producing best-in-class devices is matched by unwavering commitment to supporting users and Mr. Luna plays a significant role in establishing that balance," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "From our award-winning TCL Roku TV to our award-winning customer advocacy team, it is no secret why TCL is recognized as a global powerhouse and one of the best brands in the market. But we can always do better and right now, more than ever, consumers are looking to companies that are both listening to and acting on their needs – the perfect time to strengthen our customer service arm."

With more than two decades of experience, Luna's new position as Vice President of Customer Advocacy for TCL North America will be critical in growing the next generation of high-performance leaders and strategic partnerships to serve TCL's customers. Including his own Stevie® Award for Customer Service Leader of the Year, Luna has assembled an accomplished Customer Advocacy team that's won Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service - the world's top honors for customer service – despite the support challenges that come with dramatic growth over a short period of time.

"Since joining TCL my priority has been to elevate our customer experience. By creating environment where our team is empowered, equipped with the right tools, and support to do what is right for our customers, we have been able to execute continuously. I'm proud to say that the quality of service we deliver is just as superior as the products we make and that's what is so crucial to our users," said Chris Luna, Vice President of Customer Advocacy, TCL. "It didn't take long for TCL to climb the ranks of top consumer electronics brands, so we've had to continually improve over time, but no challenge is too great when you lead a group of talented individuals who are always willing to go that extra mile. This has also allowed us to be better prepared during unprecedented times, like the world is facing now, and we're ready to continue building trust in the TCL brand by always putting the customer first."

With the worldwide quarantine orders, Luna's team moved quickly to address the situation and inform customers of any disruptions while keeping lines of communication open. To ease the strain of incoming phone support requests with staff limitations, live chat and email support have been scaled up significantly yet all done remotely to ensure employees are home safe. Additionally, the flexibility built into TCL's field service strategy has allowed the team to not only provide the same level of service quality, but to easily adjust for special circumstances where there is even more need to go above and beyond for TCL customers.

"Our customers are doing their part by staying in their homes during this pandemic, so we want to do our part in making sure their TCL products are making life more enjoyable," said Luna. "TCL's goal has always been to help customers get the most value from their products and we plan to deliver on that even during times of crisis."

