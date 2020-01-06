TCL Unveils New Audio Offerings including a Premium Sound Bar and True Wireless Headphones at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TCL®, one of the world's best-selling and America's fastest-growing television brand, introduced its heart rate monitoring headphones, ACTV200BT, and an Alto 9+ Soundbar prototype, showcasing its immersive cinematic experience. Further expanding TCL's audio product offerings and enhancing the brand's advancement in designing comfortable headphones without compromising sound quality, the SOCL500TWS and ACTV500TWS True Wireless earbuds will be available in North America this Spring.

"After successfully entering the audio category last year, TCL continues to leverage its strong capabilities in audio and vertical integration to bring superior sound both inside and outside the home. By meeting specific consumer needs and exceeding standards in the market, we continue to improve people's lives through smart products and premium experiences," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "We work hard to fine-tune the innovative design solutions featured throughout TCL's audio lineup, for headphones that are more comfortable and sound bars that are more stylish, without compromising sound quality. And as America's fastest-growing TV brand, we are confident that the products offered in home theater and audio further our mission to deliver first-class entertainment to consumers around the world."

ACTV Heart Rate Monitoring and Zone Training Headphones

Rather than wearing a monitor around the wrist or chest, TCL has integrated an accessible, transparent heart rate monitoring metric into the new ACTV200BT headphones. Equipped with non-contact ActivHearts heart rate sensing technology, a precise double sensor system built into the acoustic tube of the right earpiece, these headphones provide real time audio feedback and accurate heart rate readings to optimize workout routines. This allows the user to monitor their targeted training heart rate zone for different activities, while simultaneously offering playback music. Presented in a comfortable, lightweight design, the headphones include a specially angled oval acoustic tube that gives maximum comfort.

Unique ACTV200BT headphone features offered by TCL include:

ActivHearts heart rate measuring technology – an array of infrared LEDs and multiple sensors arranged for 360 degree monitoring of user's blood flow in the ear, yielding an accurate heart rate reading.

– an array of infrared LEDs and multiple sensors arranged for 360 degree monitoring of user's blood flow in the ear, yielding an accurate heart rate reading. Driven by 8.6mm speaker drivers and passive noise isolation – delivering acoustically accurate and balanced sound.

– delivering acoustically accurate and balanced sound. IPX4 sweat and splash-proof – a host of protective features including nanocoating on the eartube, high-density felt paper covering the driver and mic, as well as a hermetically sealed design for the control and battery boxes.

– a host of protective features including nanocoating on the eartube, high-density felt paper covering the driver and mic, as well as a hermetically sealed design for the control and battery boxes. Equipped with adjustable cable mechanism – allowing the headphones to rest comfortably and securely on the necks and shouders.

– allowing the headphones to rest comfortably and securely on the necks and shouders. Ear hook connected to the earpiece – adding stability to the headset.

– adding stability to the headset. Compatible with a wide range of popular third-party health and fitness apps – including apps that use the Apple HealthKit platform.

True Wireless Earbuds for Fun and Active Lifestyles

TCL's SOCL500TWS and ACTV500TWS earbuds improve on what current competitor true wireless headphones in the market lack, a more ergonomic fit and form, while still maintaining impeccable sound quality and battery life. Supporting Bluetooth 5.0 with a TCL engineered antenna design that is tested to boost Bluetooth signal reception, the headphones deliver a stable connection.

Both earbuds offer an ear centric design with a custom oval acoustic tube at a specific angle of insertion that has been tested to fit most ears. The design takes advantage of the natural curvature of the inner ear as opposed to solely relying on the ear canal for support which causes mild discomfort over prolonged use. The design space between the ear canal and ear tip ensures the rich bass, clear mids and highs are delivered faithfully, while the drivers work in tandem with TCL's digital signal processor to maximize its high quality sound. Accompanied by an easily-operated, compact charging case design, the magnets inside hold the earpieces in place for alignment and stability against mild bumps while still allowing for easy retrieval.

With high quality, soft rubber wrap-around housing, a water-repellent driver diaphragm enclosed with IPX4 sweat and splash-proof casing and microphone mesh, the SOCL500TWS is available in colorful purple, blue, orange and black hues with a semi-transparent compact case. Delivering great bass and balanced sound, the earbuds feature 5.8mm speaker drivers that support a total playtime up to 26 hours and have gold plated contact points for more protection from perspiration.

Made with extra comfort and ease for the active consumer, the ACTV500TWS earbuds feature Comply™ TrueGrip™ Pro premium memory foam tips that memorize the shape of a user's ear canal and 6mm speaker drivers that deliver rich bass with clear mids and highs. Available in a black and white design with a textured surface for better grip and a water-repellent driver diaphragm with IPX7-rated waterproof casing, the earbuds include a quick charging case (15 minutes charge for 1-hour playing time) with an attached metal carabiner for flexible transport. Providing extended sound performance, the earbuds have a total playtime of up to 33 hours.

Alto 9+ Soundbar for an Immersive, Cinematic Audio Experience

The TCL Alto 9+ Soundbar features triple-channel speakers, center and side channel speakers and wireless subwoofers with options to mount to the wall and/or enhance the surround sound with Dolby Atmos. The sound bar offers arrangements that are typically reserved for high-end home theater systems, resulting in an accessible sound bar that delivers an overall wider, balanced and natural soundstage by acoustic engineering means as opposed to digital.

TCL's engineers have re-envisioned the design of the sound bar to add key audio features including:

RAY·DANZ ™ Technology: Uniquely backward tilted side speakers beaming sound waves towards curved acoustic reflector units, creating an even wider soundstage than mainstream digital signal processing.

™ Uniquely backward tilted side speakers beaming sound waves towards curved acoustic reflector units, creating an even wider soundstage than mainstream digital signal processing. Wirelessly connected subwoofer – delivering powerful, ground-shaking bass.

– delivering powerful, ground-shaking bass. Center channel with dedicated front firing speaker– creating clear dialogue and voice positioning for vocal content.

Though the TCL Alto 9+ Soundbar provides a wide horizontal soundstage using acoustical means, the sound bar's immersive experience can be extended with Dolby Atmos virtual height channels to simulate overhead sounds. Ultimately, this creates a 360-degree surround sound experience without requiring extra upward-firing drivers.

In addition to great sound, the TCL Alto 9+ is certified as Roku TV™ Ready. During initial set up, the Roku TV will automatically configure itself for use with the TCL Alto 9+. Integrated sound settings and sound modes from the TV and sound bar can be accessed in one place by pressing the (*) button on the Roku TV remote. No separate remote-control juggling required for power, volume and sophisticated audio settings.

To learn more about TCL and its products, please visit booth #12930 in Central Hall at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show January 7-10 in the Las Vegas Convention Center or visit www.tclusa.com/ces .

