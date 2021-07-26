TCL Upgrades Award-Winning 6-Series with 8K Resolution

CORONA, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced pricing and U.S. availability of the new 8K TCL Roku TV addition to its popular 6-Series TV line. Adding mini-LED backlight technology to the award-winning 6-Series models last year, TCL is empowering viewers to enjoy even more cinematic and gaming-optimized performance with an all-new 8K version. Offered alongside its current 4K 6-Series models, TCL Roku TV 2021 6-Series will feature 8K resolution - four times sharper than 4K sets for pristine clarity whether the content is native 8K from popular streaming services or if its 4K content that's intelligently upscaled with TCL's powerful AiPQ Engine™ technology. Ideal for gamers, this is the first 8K television to feature THX® Certified Game Mode.

For the first time, an 8K Roku TV™ model will join TCL's critically-acclaimed 6-Series line, delivering over 33 million pixels compared to 8.3 million in today's UHD 4K TVs. While contrast and color are fundamental to great image quality, another revolution is happening in TV image clarity with 8K resolution. 8K televisions pack more pixels into the screen, quadruple the number of pixels available in high-performance 4K TVs currently on the market, and those additional pixels mean increased image clarity, especially with TV screens 65-inch and larger.

"We are thrilled to offer TCL's first 8K resolution sets this year in partnership with Roku. Not only will we be ready for the next stage of 8K content as new game consoles and streaming services roll out, but more importantly, we're making 8K more accessible to all. As consumers adopt 65", 75" and even larger screens for their homes, they will naturally choose the greater screen resolution of 8K for those displays and with the advantage of being a vertically integrated company, we can continue bringing premium products like the 6-Series to market at a compelling value," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "Picture quality is critical these days so we will continue to innovate and offer advanced technology like 8K resolution in our lineup, for even more powerful performance along with infinite content to really push the boundaries of how TVs can elevate your entertainment experiences at home."

Because of TCL's steadfast belief in the future growth of 8K display technology, the company has joined together with other leading display innovators to become one of the founding members of the 8K Association. The group promotes the benefits of 8K resolution to consumers and other industry partners, further defining the future of this new technology. This group also worked together to develop an 8K Association Certified program and TCL's 8K 6-Series Roku TVs exceed the high standards established within the program while growing the global adoption of this exciting big-screen technology.

TCL Roku TV 6-Series 8K: Powerful Performance. Endless Entertainment.

This year's new TCL Roku TV 6-Series models will offer 8K resolution in screen sizes of 65" and larger in the US market in addition to the existing 4K resolution models. Each of these TVs will feature powerful upscaling performance to skillfully convert today's 4K and full HD resolution content that delivers a new sense of depth and clarity. And with support for the latest HDMI standards, these 8K TV models will be ready for the next stage of the 8K content evolution as new devices come to market that are ready to deliver 8K movies, games and more.

TCL's 6-Series televisions sit at the intersection of powerful picture performance and infinite entertainment, transforming the viewing experience with thousands of micro-meter class mini-LED backlights for uncompromised contrast and brilliantly smooth illumination. This TCL-pioneered mini-LED backlight technology powers up to 240 Contrast Control Zones™ for brilliantly bright and deeply dark areas of the image, delivering unparalleled depth and dimension. TCL's Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. Combining stunning 8K HDR and mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal design for a superior TV experience, the 6-series also houses Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision for greater brightness and contrast among a full palette of rich colors.

Driven by machine-learning algorithms matched with vast knowledge in human visual perception, TCL's AiPQ Engine optimizes color, contrast and clarity for an unrivaled 8K HDR experience. AiPQ Engine features three core picture quality algorithms - Smart HDR for vibrant color, Smart 8K Upscaling for sharp clarity and Smart Contrast for dramatic depth. And when it comes to an immersive experience, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos™ technologies are synonymous with the best in entertainment and ensure TCL's 6-Series provides an exceptional home theater performance. Dolby Vision dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen while Dolby Atmos audio technology transports you into the story with moving audio that flows all around you with breathtaking realism.

Also of note, TCL Roku TV's 6-Series is the world's first 8K TV with THX® Certified Game Mode. Building on decades of experience fine-tuning cinematic experiences, TCL and THX have partnered to define a new standard in big-screen gaming performance. THX Certified Game Mode ensures serious fast-twitch gamers will be thrilled by an impactful image without any compromise in ultra-low-latency gaming display. The low-latency is combined with Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Game Mode features for a smoother, optimized gaming experience.

The TCL Roku TV 6-Series 8K models will be available next month at your favorite retailer in 65" (65R648) starting at $2199 and 75" (75R648) at $2999, with pre-sales beginning today at Amazon and Best Buy.

About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all. For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. THX, THX Certified Game Mode, and the THX Logo are the property of THX Ltd., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

