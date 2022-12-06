TCL's celebration of footballing greatness continues, driving market-leading sales performance

HONG KONG, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the official sponsor of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), TCL, a leading global consumer electronics company and global top 2 LCD TV brand, is celebrating the Brazilian national team's progress to the quarter-finals in the world's premier football festival. TCL also expresses its support to its brand ambassadors hailing from top European national teams as they prepare for their upcoming matches.

TCL celebrates Team Brazil and makes footballing greatness accessible globally

As the celebration of footballing greatness continues, the brand looks to close the year strong with its market-leading sales performance powered by its award-winning product portfolio.

With cinematic-inspired technology, TCL has topped the global 98-inch TV category in terms of market share in the first nine months of the year. It has also reiterated its dominance as a top 2 LCD TV brand globally in the first half of the year, according to OMDIA's Global TV Sets report 2022 H1.

Celebrating moments of footballing greatness

Ahead of the world's premier footballing festival, TCL launched the "Inspire Greatness" brand campaign celebrating moments of footballing greatness.

TCL rolled out a video campaign on social media platforms that featured its four global brand ambassadors - exceptional young England midfielder Phil Foden; Spain's rising superstar Pedri; Rodrygo, a top-performing winger for the Brazil national team and Raphael Varane, a well-known defender and a key player of the French national squad - announced during IFA 2022. In the video, the four football players enjoy a next-generation TV viewing experience integrated with a suite of smart home products including the flagship Mini LED TV, FreshIN air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines.

TCL has also launched a 'creative filter' challenge on social media for football fans to express their support for their favorite teams and players. Fans have participated in the challenge by choosing filters and interacting with an animated version of a football within an augmented reality setting.

In Paris and Barcelona, TCL has worked with local graffiti artists to create inspired street art featuring TCL's four global ambassadors. Fans have also been invited to join an online graffiti activity and share their love of the game.

Besides, a host of exciting online and offline activities continues to extend TCL's celebration of football's top festival.

The brand's yearlong efforts in sports marketing have paid off helping elevate the company's brand awareness and ultimately leading to a strong sales performance around the world.

Delivering greatness with an award-winning product portfolio

TCL is now a leader in the market as a global top 2 LCD TV brand, according to its consolidated sales performance within the first half of the year. TCL also leads the big-screen market as it topped the global market share in the 98-inch TV category from Q1 to Q3 in the year.

In addition, TCL's dedication towards developing innovative Mini LED technology has become recognized within the industry. Recently, TCL won two CES® 2023 Innovation Awards for the TCL Mini LED 4K TV 75C935 and the TCL Mini LED 4K TV 75C835 (available in North America as 6-Series 75R655).

Earlier in the year, Europe's well-respected Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) honored TCL four prestigious awards, including its Mini LED 4K TV 65C835 winning the "PREMIUM MINI LED TV 2022-2023" category and the TCL QLED TV 55C735 winning the "BEST BUY LCD TV 2022-2023".

Apart from the award-winning TV product portfolio, TCL has also successfully reinforced its multi-category range to create a full-connected smart home powered by industry-leading technologies for consumers.

Ahead of the end-of-the-year shopping season, TCL has made extensive plans to staff warehouses and shops to ensure the availability of an all-new suite of smart home products that promise to elevate the holiday vibes and the home entertainment experience for all.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit TCL home page at https://www.tcl.com.

