TCM Big Screen Classics Series Resumes This Summer With an Anniversary Celebration of the '80s Comedy-Musical 'The Blues Brothers'

DENVER, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As movie theaters across the country make plans to safely re-open their doors, the 2020 TCM Big Screen Classics Series from Fathom Events is returning to welcome movie lovers back. Eleven unforgettable films are coming through the end of the year, with all previously slated events being rescheduled to the second half of 2020.

Tickets and participating theaters will be available at www.FathomEvents.com. For specific safety precautions, please contact your local movie theater.

The planned TCM Big Screen Classics series schedule for the remainder of 2020 is:

The Blues Brothers – June 28 , July 1 & 5

– Ghost – July 19 & 22

– Babe – August 9 & 12

– & 12 A League of Their Own – August 23 & 26

– & 26 Airplane! – August 30 , Sept 1

– , Close Encounters of the Third Kind – Sept 13 , 14 & 17

– , 14 & 17 The Shining – Sept 27 & 29

– & 29 Psycho – Oct 11 & 12

– & 12 One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest – Nov 8 & 9

– & 9 Annie – Nov 22 & 23

– & 23 Fiddler on the Roof – Dec 13 & 14

Please note titles and dates are subject to change.

"We have truly missed the experience of viewing films on the big screen, the way they were meant to be experienced," said Genevieve McGillicuddy, vice president of enterprises and strategic partnerships for TCM. "We are honored to present these titles back in movie theaters with new precautions in place for fans to safely enjoy this beloved cultural pastime."

It all begins with the 40th anniversary of two guys on a "mission from God": The Blues Brothers comes back to the big screen for three days only – Sunday, June 28; Wednesday, July 1; and Sunday, July 5. Filled with epic car chases, incredible music, a star-studded cast, and a whole lotta soul, The Blues Brothers kicks off the return of 2020's TCM Big Screen Classics series with charm and humor.

After debuting on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," "Joliet" Jake (John Belushi) and Elwood Blues (Dan Aykroyd) were clearly destined for bigger things … and a bigger screen. Their movie debut, directed by John Landis, includes musical appearances by the likes of Aretha Franklin, James Brown and Cab Calloway, plus a plethora of cameos from stars such as Carrie Fisher, Frank Oz and John Candy.

"What better way to bring audiences back to cinemas than with some of the most beloved movies in Hollywood history," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "This line-up, paired with the extra precautions and practices our theater partners have put in place, is a fantastic way to show movie lovers the way back to cinemas."

