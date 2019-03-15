TCPA Class Action Resolved

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being issued by Kazerouni Law Group, APC.

Class Counsel Abbas Kazerounian and Joshua Swigart today announced an agreement to resolve a class action pending against U.S. Bank National Association in federal court in Ohio. The lawsuit alleges that U.S. Bank violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by calling cell phones without prior express consent using an automatic telephone dialing system or artificial or prerecorded voice. Under the terms of the settlement, U.S. Bank denies any liability but agreed to fund a $2.67 million settlement to fully resolve the lawsuit without the time and expense of a court proceeding.

The settlement of Guiette v. U.S. Bank National Association has been preliminarily approved by the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Ohio, and is subject to the Court's final approval. The Settlement class consists of persons who received an autodialed call from U.S. Bank to the persons' cellular telephone without their prior express consent or with artificial or prerecorded voice. There are two sub-classes defined as:

Subclass One: includes all users or subscribers to a wireless or cellular service within the United States who used or subscribed to a phone number to which U.S. Bank made or initiated one or more Calls in connection with a Residential Mortgage Loan using any automated dialing technology or artificial or prerecorded voice technology during the Class Period August 7, 2014 through December 31, 2017.

Subclass Two: includes all users or subscribers to a wireless or cellular service within the United States who used or subscribed to a phone number to which U.S. Bank made or initiated one or more Calls in connection with a Home Equity Loan using any automated dialing technology or artificial or prerecorded voice technology during the Class Period February 19, 2015 through December 31, 2017.

The settlement fund, less attorneys' fees, litigation expenses, and costs of notice and claims administration as approved by the Court, will be distributed on a pro rata basis to Settlement Class members who submit claims under procedures implemented by the Court overseeing the settlement.

Most persons included in the Settlement Class can be identified from U.S. Bank's records and will receive mailed notice of the settlement. Individuals who received such calls but cannot be identified from U.S. Bank's records will need to contact the Claims Administrator to determine if they are in the Settlement Class. For more information, please visit www.USbankTCPAsettlement.com.

