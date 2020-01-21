TCS a Leader in Life Sciences Data and Analytics Services for Sales and Marketing: Everest Group

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been named a Leader in the inaugural Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Life Sciences Data and Analytics Services for Sales and Marketing Services.1

The report cites TCS' consulting-led approach and broad portfolio of solutions across the life sciences value chain, as key strengths. It highlights the company's data and analytics-focused platform solutions such as the Cognitive Commercials Intelligent Platform and the Real World Evidence Platform. The report also mentions TCS' investments in developing its Life Sciences Interactive practice that provides marketing agency services for life sciences customers, and in a state-of-the-art Digital Lab that embraces emerging digital technologies to build next gen solutions.

"Life Sciences enterprises are adopting AI and cognitive solutions to harness the true potential of data to enable patient centric care, improve interaction within the life sciences and healthcare ecosystem and drive evidence based outcomes across the value chain," said Debashis Ghosh, Business Group Head, Life Sciences and Healthcare, TCS. "Our leadership position in this assessment is a strong validation of our investments in innovation and commitment to developing solutions that enable growth and transformation for our customers."

TCS collaborates with leading life sciences companies to enable their digital transformation journey by leveraging its Business 4.0TM framework and Machine First™ Delivery Model (MFDMTM). TCS offers a full set of digital transformation services and solutions including data and analytics services, predictive and prescriptive analytics, advanced cloud-based platform solutions, Digital KOL (Key Opinion Leader), Cognitive Search and Digital Labs. Early investments in re-skilling employees, identifying key trends, and developing intellectual property, have helped TCS gain significant scale and depth in data and analytics technologies.

TCS' solutions use a combination of commercial analytics, social media analytics, brand insights, multi-channel marketing, AI, big data, and cloud to reimagine the life sciences value chain. The company's extensive portfolio of intellectual property – such as the Cognitive Commercial Intelligence platform, Real World Evidence Platform, Decision Fabric™ engine, Data Estate Modernization and Enterprise Data Lake Framework – helps customers achieve better speed to market and superior business outcomes.

"Conventional sales and marketing strategies and tactics in life sciences are being challenged as a result of changing regulations, evolving healthcare practitioner roles, and increasing patient engagement. To keep up with this change, life sciences firms are reimagining commercialization efforts by using data and analytics to deliver better outcomes based on real-world evidence. TCS' investments in in-house cognitive commercial intelligence and real world evidence platforms, and its strong consulting-led engagement constructs, extensive data and analytics partnerships, and coverage of the entire sales and marketing value chain, has helped it garner increasing mindshare among life sciences sales and marketing organizations looking for a strategic data and analytics partner," said Nitish Mittal, Practice Director, Everest Group.

"Our investments in building next-gen platform solutions aligned with industry needs, our contextual knowledge coupled with our consultative approach and development of digital talent, position us as a preferred transformational partner for customers in the life sciences industry," added Debashis Ghosh.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 450,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

Life Sciences Data and Analytics Services for Sales and Marketing Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment with Service Provider Landscape 2020, Nitish Mittal, Chunky Satija, Pranav Kumar and Priya Sahni, Everest Group, December 2019

