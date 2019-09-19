TCS a Leader in Software Product Engineering Services: Everest Group

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been named a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ for Software Product Engineering (SPE) Services1.

Among the 25 service providers assessed in the report, TCS was placed highest for Vision and Capability. Highlighted as a key strength was TCS' market-recognized domain knowhow, which often also acts as a differentiator during deal pursuits. The report also mentions its credible and structured approach to develop IP/assets around emerging themes.

"In the rapidly changing, growing software product market, independent software vendors are adopting technologies such as embedded AI, analytics, cloud, automation and design thinking to enhance customer experience. TCS' SPE capabilities are fueled by investments in these areas, as well as partnerships, domain knowledge and research. We are helping customers reimagine user experience, accelerate product development and adoption, and excel in a Business 4.0™ world," said Raman Venkatraman, Global Head, HiTech Business Unit.

"As the world is getting increasingly servitized, our pro-active investments in research and innovation are helping our customers accelerate their product innovation cycles to realize the vision of an intelligent connected world," said V Rajanna, Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS. "This recognition is a testament to our vision and capabilities, ability to drive exponential value for our customers, and the resultant market success."

TCS partners with customers from the product inception stage to the global release, leveraging its strong product engineering ecosystem consisting of research, innovation labs, centers of excellence, alliances, solution labs with customers and partners, and a Co-innovation Network (COIN™) with academia and start-ups.

TCS' SPE services are built on its human-centric Machine First™ Delivery Model (MDFM™) that enables faster software product releases in an agile mode, with a high degree of automation enabled by industry standard toolsets including the TCS Mastercraft™ and Jile™ suites of products. With these tools and methodologies, TCS helps customers accelerate product development, launch SaaS-ified products on the cloud, and improve products and customer experience with product analytics, embedded AI, adoption of advanced technologies like 5G, and blockchain. Some solutions include:

Engineering-Environment-as-a-Service and Test-Environment-as-a-Service – These on-demand development and test environment orchestration solutions help customers accelerate product innovation. They provide zero-touch environment provisioning and integrated DevOps support, to enable significant reduction in time-to-market while improving environment utilization.

5G Network Slicing based on MDDP – This solution is built on TCS' Microservices Development and Deployment platform and provides a powerful zero-touch orchestration engine to ease complex multi-region deployments and lifecycle management.

Intelligent Network Optimization – This solution uses a patented AI algorithm to rapidly detect degradation in a network's performance and helps in improving its performance by recommending changes to network parameters.

"TCS emerged as a leading vendor in software product engineering services due to its differentiated capabilities and significant market presence and impact. The company is well recognized in the market for its domain depth, as well as its extensive partnerships, which often act as differentiators during deal pursuits. TCS also has a major focus on building relevant IP across the software engineering value chain that enables superior services delivery as well as standalone monetization. Additionally, the company has received consistent appreciation from its customers around its project management, flexibility, and attrition management," said Akshat Vaid, Vice President, Engineering Services, Everest Group.

"With our contextual and domain knowledge, technology expertise, and investments in intellectual property, we help customers accelerate product innovation and gain speed-to-market," added Raman Venkatraman.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 436,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

