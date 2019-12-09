TCS Education System Secures Coveted Award for Digital Storytelling for "Decade of Difference" Showcasing First Ten Years of Community Impact

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCS Education System's Decade of Difference microsite has recently won Best Website from Folio's Eddie & Ozzie Awards, an honor among the publishing industry's most preeminent competitions for journalism, editorial and design work. Decade of Difference showcases the organization's first ten years of community impact by partnering with professional colleges and graduate schools to be mutually beneficial through resource sharing and academic collaboration, allowing each school to prioritize student success.

The annual awards program – spanning all corners of the magazine publishing industry — is the most comprehensive and prestigious competition of its kind in the field, with regular appearances by some of the biggest names in the publishing industry, including editorial giants AARP, Conde Nast, ESPN and others. A panel of more than 300 expert judges narrowed more than 2,000 entries into a pool of roughly 1,100 finalists, with a total 378 awards distributed across 54 competitive categories.

The Decade of Difference campaign was produced to recognize TCS Education System's numerous milestones and measurable impact throughout the past ten years since the organization was established.

"From the integral role TCS Education System played in Pacific Oaks College & Children's School's transformation in 2009, to the launch of our Horizon 2025 strategic planning, the Decade of Difference microsite truly demonstrates the impact we bring to our college partners," explained Dr. Michael Horowitz, founder and president of TCS Education System. "This recognition from an industry leading body is a testament to the hard work of every contributor to the Decade of Difference and TCS's daily work to place student success front and center."

TCS Education System is honored to have won in a category among very worthy candidates, such as Dartmouth's alumni magazine website, and builds upon previous awards that have traditionally been rooted in website design.

"This award demonstrates how TCS staff has further expanded our award-winning expertise through this highly competitive professional recognition," said Regi Dennis, vice president of marketing. "In addition to showcasing the value TCS Education System brings to our partner colleges, the award-winning Decade of Difference microsite was developed as a case study to tell the organization's larger, decade-long story in a compelling and clear way."

A celebratory gala was held on October 30, 2019 in Manhattan, with other winners including Harvard Business Review, which won Magazine of the Year, and TIME for Best Consumer Publication.

About TCS Education System:

TCS Education System (TCS) is a nonprofit system of colleges that was launched in 2009 to advance student success and community impact. Currently, the System spans six colleges, campus locations across 12 cities, and a community of more than 30 global academic partners to fulfill the aspirations of 9,000 students annually. The TCS model provides its colleges with the scale of resources necessary to succeed, including admissions and enrollment operations, finance and accounting, information and learning technology, marketing, strategic planning, compliance and legal services, human resources, and global engagement among other areas of professional expertise. The System was founded on the belief that by sharing administrative resources and allowing colleges to concentrate on providing students with quality, social change-focused education, it can give each member of its collective community the power to change the world. TCS colleges include The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School, The Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law, Dallas Nursing Institute, Saybrook University, and Kansas Health Science Center. To learn more, visit www.tcsedsystem.edu.

About Folio:

Folio: is the information resource publishing executives turn to for news analysis, commentary, and thought leadership in driving business strategy, value creation and revenue growth. Folio: delivers this insight across several newsletters, social media communities, special reports and live events. For more information, visit www.FolioMag.com .

SOURCE TCS Education System

Related Links

https://www.tcsedsystem.edu

