TCS Enables Post-Merger Integration of Aerohive into Extreme Networks' Business During COVID-19 in Record Time

SAN JOSE, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that it has helped Extreme Networks, a leader in cloud-driven networking, to , successfully complete the post-merger integration of Aerohive Networks into its ecosystem, in record time.

TCS has been Extreme Networks' trusted partner in executing its acquisition strategy and has helped with four major integrations over the past four years. Aerohive is the latest in its series of acquisitions aimed at achieving its vision to be the leader in cloud-driven enterprise networking solutions from the access edge through the cloud.

TCS leveraged its digital offerings built on its Business 4.0™ thought leadership framework, and its proven and industrialized integration methodology based on a scalable application architecture and master data strategy across supply chain, ERP and CRM, to successfully execute this strategic initiative.

Using their deep domain knowledge and intricate understanding of Extreme's business processes, TCS consultants completed the complex data mapping, transformation and integration within an aggressive timeline of six months. The critical implementation phase of the program was carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic with zero disruption, leveraging TCS' Secure Borderless Workspaces™ (SBWS™), a transformative operating model that allows organizations to fully and seamlessly transition to virtual workspaces.

The successful integration has resulted in a unified customer experience, and added critical cloud management and edge capabilities to Extreme's portfolio of end-to-end edge to cloud networking solutions.

"We have partnered with TCS during multiple acquisitions to help us integrate systems and migrate acquired assets in a timely manner. This partnership has allowed Extreme to consistently improve data quality and capture maximal synergies. Thanks to our partnership with TCS, we are continuously improving the value we deliver to shareholders through M&A activities," said Daniel Adam, Chief Information Officer, Extreme Networks.

"Our close relationship with TCS provides us deep expertise and experience – allowing us to execute our growth strategy while navigating the challenges of our new normal. What separates TCS is the sense of ownership and relentless focus they bring to projects. For example, their seamless integration into our organization allowed us to take our acquired Aerohive systems live during the hectic early days of the pandemic," said Michele Anderson, Vice President, Business Operations, Extreme Networks.

"We are delighted to have been a part of Extreme Networks' growth and transformation journey. TCS' deep capabilities, execution approach, and track-record of successful integrations in the past helped de-risk the highly complex and extremely challenging integration, while helping deliver exceptional value to Extreme Networks' stakeholders," said V Rajanna, Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 443,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

