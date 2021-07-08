WILMINGTON, N.C., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCS Healthcare Technologies, the leading provider of managed care solutions designed by clinicians, today announced that EquitasDx has licensed and implemented ACUITYnxt.

EquitasDx has deployed ACUITYnxt to support and streamline operations, selecting the SAAS solution in large part due to the flexibility of the system and the easy user interface. The ACUITYnext modules, including membership, authorization, and care management, will allow the company to manage multiple lines of business, including member stratification and workflow automation.

TCS Healthcare Announces EquitasDx Implementation of ACUITYnxt

EquitasDx is an innovative cost management company that was built for the sole purpose of achieving transparency and accountability in healthcare reimbursement. Using robust technology, data analytics, and decades of payor and provider experience in the medical and legal advocacy space, the company provides an entire platform of multidisciplinary cost containment services.

"The EquitasDx implementation project went very smoothly, due in great part to the expertise and engagement level of the EquitasDx team," commented Deborah Keller, CEO TCS Healthcare Technologies. "They knew what they needed in a population health solution and worked diligently with the TCS project team to configure ACUITYnxt to meet those needs. The company is now self-sufficient with very little need for assistance."

"The TCS team went above and beyond to meet our needs," said EquitasDx Vice President of Medical Management, Mickey Warhola, RN, CCM. "Every single member of the team was motivated, patient and interested in making this product the best they could for our business model. They made the whole process as pain-free as possible, and dare I say, even fun."

About TCS Healthcare Technologies

TCS Healthcare Technologies (TCS) is the leading provider of population health software designed to support health plans, TPAs, ACOs and other risk-bearing organizations. The TCS team of US-based clinicians and developers are recognized for their best-in-class managed care expertise and customer support. TCS Healthcare Technologies is an HCAP Partners portfolio company.

Media Contact:

Deborah Keller

(530) 886-1700

[email protected]

SOURCE TCS Healthcare Technologies