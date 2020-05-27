TCS Healthcare Expands Team and Opens East Coast Office

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCS Healthcare Technologies (TCS) is delighted to announce the opening of their new office in Wilmington, NC.

Opening an east coast office represents an important expansion step for TCS. Having an additional office in North Carolina will allow the company to execute on their strategic growth plans while also better serving their existing east coast clients. The new office will house new employees in the Sales and Project Management areas. TCS will maintain their corporate headquarters in Auburn, CA.

Deborah Keller, RN, CEO, TCS Healthcare Technologies

TCS CEO, Deborah Keller, states, "When selecting an east coast location, we looked at available talent, quality of life, cost of living, and atmosphere; Wilmington stood out in these areas. Being an HCAP Partners portfolio company we were committed to finding an area where we not only can be successful in our goals but where we can also make a difference. We are going into our second year implementing the HCAP Partners Gainful Jobs ApproachTM and we are excited to bring North Carolina employees on board. We look forward to being a great local employer and community partner."

While TCS was able to complete the project on time and within budget, opening a new office during the COVID 19 pandemic created unique obstacles. "While the logistics had to change a bit, during our opening we have been met with friendliness and tremendous support from local vendors. The team on the ground kept things moving and our new office is ready to go," says Matt Fahner, Vice President of Engineering for TCS.

About TCS Healthcare Technologies:

TCS Healthcare Technologies (TCS) is a leading provider of software designed to support health plans, TPAs, ACOs and other risk-bearing organizations. The TCS team of US-based clinicians and developers are recognized for their best-in-class managed care expertise and customer support.

TCS Healthcare Technologies is an HCAP Partners portfolio company.

