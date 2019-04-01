TCS Healthcare Technologies Names Deborah Keller new Chief Executive Officer

According to Pock, "Debb is the perfect choice to take over the helm of TCS. I have worked closely with her over the past seven years and have observed her servant attitude with respect to our clients and our employees. As an RN Case Manager with extensive experience in the "trenches," she brings to TCS the heart, soul and character of those we strive to serve. As CEO she has the leadership skills and the industry vision that will bring great products and services to the managed care industry. Debb's appointment sets TCS apart as the only care management software company that is led by a clinician and former user of the Acuity suite of software."

As TCS transitions leadership, TCS will continue its development plans for ACUITY Advanced Care and ACUITYnxt. Keller says, "TCS has an aggressive five-year roadmap for both products. Our clinicians will continue to work side-by-side with our developers to bring to market solutions that include the functions, features, and integrations necessary to fully support population health programs."

Regarding her new position, she notes, "I want to take my experience as a client, a clinician and now as CEO to help ensure our product roadmap remains focused and true to our client base and the needs of the industry, both today and into the future."

"I am humbled and excited to lead TCS Healthcare as we continue to build software products that managed care end users, especially case managers, actually enjoy using."

TCS Healthcare Technologies (TCS) is a leading provider of software and clinical solutions that support and improve medical management operations for health plans, ACOs, TPAs, and risk-bearing provider groups. TCS' team of US-based clinicians and developers are recognized for their best-in-class managed care expertise and customer support throughout the industry.

