TCS Healthcare Technologies Releases ACUITYnxt 1.4

"Every nurse case manager knows that assessments are central to the case management process, which is why we are excited to add assessments which auto-trigger care plans in ACUITYnxt," said Deborah Keller, RN, BSN, Chief Executive Officer for TCS. "Our assessments in ACUITYnxt are unique in that case managers can create and customize their own assessments in an intuitive panel, including the triggering of specific care plans based on assessment responses."

Keller adds, "A new Member Plan module displays every care plan a member is enrolled in, offering the user a 360-degree view of the full plan of care. Organizations can elect to use the classic Problems-Goals-Interventions-Outcomes format or any combination of those elements."

In addition to assessments and auto-triggered care plans, the latest release of ACUITYnxt also includes drag and drop screen design and custom fields. As features have expanded, the ACUITYnxt database has been tuned for optimal performance resulting in a 600% improvement in processing speed. Also, all CPT and HCPCS medical codes have been updated to reflect the latest 2019 releases from the AMA and CMS.

"Feedback from our ACUITYnxt early adopters has been overwhelmingly positive. All have remarked that ACUITYnxt is intuitive and easy to use, allowing them to be efficient and effective as they manage their case load," notes Keller. "This confirms our roadmap for ACUITYnxt. Our next release in July 2019 will include a new data integration engine and updated reporting for billing and time tracking."

