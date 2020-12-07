TCS Helps Extreme Networks to Digitally Transform to a Subscription-based Service Model

SAN JOSE, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that it has helped Extreme Networks to successfully adopt a flexible consumption-as-a-service subscription model, enabling the roll-out of its ExtremeCloud™ IQ cloud management platform, strengthening its customer relationships and helping the cloud-driven networking leader gain market share.

TCS was chosen as a strategic partner by Extreme Networks in their digital transformation journey to unlock the power of the subscription-based economy by spearheading this business-critical initiative from conceptualization and design to solution implementation. The transformation required changes in processes and underlying systems across the customer engagement lifecycle, including offer creation to marketing, sales, fulfillment, and renewals. In addition to these changes, new capabilities like subscription billing, and new business performance metrics were also introduced.

Adding a subscription-based model has enabled Extreme Networks to become more customer centric, elevating them as a true partner in their customers' cloud journeys. By understanding consumption patterns and making recommendations through deep customer insights, Extreme Networks can build lasting customer relationships resulting in significant revenue growth.

"Our partnership with TCS has provided our business the ability to create new and flexible subscription products for our customers that seamlessly integrate into our existing IT landscape," said Daniel Adam, Chief Information Officer, Extreme Networks. "TCS has consistently delivered on time and on budget during very trying times, and the business value delivered has enhanced our capabilities for managing, reporting, and supporting our customers."

"Our growth strategy has significantly increased our share of the subscription market. Our partnership with TCS enabled a seamless implementation of a subscription-based model, allowing our business to immediately adjust to demand for e simplified billing and seamless as-a-service solutions when we brought our ExtremeCloud IQ cloud management platform to market. This improves our customers' experience while giving us the flexibility and capability to enable growth and reduce risk," said Padraig Hayes, Vice President Controller – Finance, Extreme Networks.

"Leaders in the network technology industry are adopting recurring revenue business models that offer more flexible, outcome driven solutions to their customers," said V Rajanna, Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS. "We are proud to be Extreme Networks' growth and transformation partner, leveraging our deep contextual knowledge, expertise in business model innovation and Business 4.0™ thought leadership framework to enable this end-to-end transformation that significantly elevates the customer experience while accelerating growth."

Earlier this year, TCS helped Extreme Networks complete its post-merger integration of Aerohive Networks into its ecosystem, in record time. The successful integration has resulted in a unified customer experience and added critical cloud management and edge capabilities to Extreme's portfolio of end-to-end edge to cloud networking solutions.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 453,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

TCS media contacts:

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services

Related Links

www.tcs.com

