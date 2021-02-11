TCS Launches New Data Modernization Solutions to Accelerate Migration to Snowflake Data Cloud

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has strengthened its partnership with Snowflake, with the launch of a curated version of its TCS DAEzMo™ suite of solutions that enables businesses to accelerate their data landscape modernization and migration to Snowflake's data cloud.

TCS helps customers across industries resolve complex business-centric data challenges with the power of cloud. The enhanced versions of its next generation data estate modernization offerings TCS DAEzMo and TCS Dezypher further help customers achieve superior business outcomes with Snowflake.

TCS DAEzMo helps enterprises migrate legacy platforms to Snowflake's Data Cloud, cutting down the time-for-value realization, unlocking business value from data, and accelerating customers' digital transformation journeys. The next generation, AI-friendly solution empowers decision makers with insights derived from enterprise data as well as external data from across its ecosystem. Additionally, TCS leverages its deep contextual and industry knowledge, technology expertise in data estate modernization, and state-of-the-art solution accelerators such as TCS Dezypher to remove constraints on performance, flexibility, cost, and scalability.

"The TCS DAEzMo suite of solutions and accelerators, in combination with Snowflake's unique architecture, is a pivotal enabler for businesses to modernize their data landscapes, democratize actionable insights across the enterprise, and lay the foundation for harnessing the power of AI to deliver superior customer experiences and build competitive differentiation," said Dinanath Kholkar, Global Head, Analytics & Insights, TCS.

"Snowflake's Data Cloud helps organizations unleash even more value from their data and mobilize it in service of the enterprise," said Tyler Marcoux, VP of Sales Engineering, Snowflake. "Our partnership with TCS can help businesses modernize their enterprise's data landscape to gain an edge over their competition."

TCS is a strategic global partner of Snowflake and has a large pool of Snowflake certified consultants who help customers use the platform to run more workloads without delay or disruption and make more informed business decisions. In 2020, TCS was the first company to be recognized as Snowflake's Elite Global Systems Integrator Partner based on its successful customer engagements.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 469,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

