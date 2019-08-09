TCS Launches Robotic Automation Solutions to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Semiconductor Industry

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that it has launched new Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions that leverage the power of analytics to drive greater accuracy and better quality in chip fabrication, and help semiconductor companies accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

The semiconductor market is going through immense change at unprecedented speeds driven by hyper-connectivity, big data, and adoption of Internet of Things. Semiconductor companies are aggressively pursuing strategies to enable rapid innovation, product line expansion and vertical market focus, with speed and agility.

TCS is partnering with leading semiconductor companies in navigating the change using its Machine First™ Delivery Model and Business 4.0™ framework. It is leveraging its deep domain knowledge in the semiconductor industry, and expertise in analytics, AI and machine learning to transform core operations in this sector.

TCS has set up a new Semiconductor Center of Excellence (CoE) to design and build closed loop systems that combine the power of analytics and automation to reimagine the semiconductor fabrication (fab) value chain. Specialists at this CoE are creating solutions that will enable production robots, powered with intelligent algorithms, to respond to heterogeneous scenarios to improve quality and accuracy throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process.

The TCS Robotic Data Factory solution, built on Blue Prism's Connected-RPA platform, will leverage insights derived from fab production data to trigger appropriate business workflows, significantly reducing the response time to anomalies in the production of semiconductors.

"We are leveraging our deep contextual knowledge gained from engagements in the semiconductor industry and harnessing the power of robotic automation to intelligently streamline core business processes using fab data. This will significantly jumpstart our customers' Business 4.0 transformation journeys, with faster product introduction and improved quality," said V Rajanna, Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS. "Our new CoE reiterates our commitment to invest in defining new digital paradigms for the semiconductor industry."

"By combining TCS' semiconductor industry expertise and our Connected-RPA platform we're able to transform operations and speed up product delivery in one of the most competitive and vital industries in the world," said Chad Gailey, Vice President, Channel Sales and Global Service Providers, Blue Prism Americas. "We are driving disruption and innovation by offering an unbeatable value proposition for deploying intelligent automation solutions."

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 436,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

TCS media contacts:

