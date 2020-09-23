TCS OmniStore™ Wins Award for Excellence in Omnichannel Interactive Customer Experience

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that its unified commerce platform, TCS OmniStore™, has won the Interactive Customer Experience (ICX) Association Elevate Award for Best Omnichannel ICX.

The ICX Association Elevate Awards are given annually to recognize achievements in engaging customer experiences. TCS OmniStore was recognized for using interactive technologies to create transcendent brand experiences that captivate and engage customers across multiple channels, such as mobile, web, and in-store.

Part of the TCS Algo Retail™ suite, TCS OmniStore, provides a unified experience of carts, wish lists, promotions and orders, with connected context between online and store; brings customers, products, and associates together; and creates digital experiential hubs. Powered by a headless commerce architecture, it helps businesses cater to evolving touchpoints by building new services and apps quickly without worrying about channel constraints.

TCS OmniStore helps retailers contextually bind scenarios, processes, data and insights on to a single platform, thereby increasing checkout speed by 5 times and sales by 20 percent. It serves diverse lines of business—general merchandize, discount, specialty, fashion, restaurant, post office, telecom, and travel and hospitality industries.

"TCS OmniStore is an outcome of our strong vision, belief in unified commerce and our sustained investments in the Algo Retail suite. By enabling omnichannel by default, the platform helps businesses deliver seamless, connected customer experiences and drive growth. We are pleased to receive the Elevate Award that recognizes our passion for innovation and the market success of our TCS OmniStore platform," said Shankar Narayanan, Business Group Head, Retail, CPG, Travel & Hospitality, TCS.

"TCS OmniStore has leveraged omnichannel technology to enable the customer to take full control of their shopping experience no matter what shopping environment they are most comfortable using," commented Elliot Maras, Editor, KioskMarketplace.com and one of the awards judges.

TCS' Algo Retail suite enables retailers to seamlessly integrate and orchestrate data flows across the retail value chain, harnessing the power of analytics, AI and machine learning to unlock exponential business value.

About the ICX Association

The ICX Association's mission is to connect B2C brands to technology that elevates the customer experience. The ICX Association is a vital hub that connects users and suppliers in collaborative forums, be they virtual or physical, to understand how seemingly unrelated technologies can be integrated to create experiences so meaningful that customers can't imagine doing business elsewhere. www.icxa.org

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 443,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA. For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

TCS Retail Media Contact

Dennis Roman Email: [email protected] | Phone: +1 561 865 3339 Rolly Sitani Email: [email protected] | Phone: +44 7799533372

TCS media contacts:

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services

Related Links

www.tcs.com

