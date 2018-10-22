TCS' Optumera™ Wins AIconics Award for Best Application of AI in the Enterprise

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, today announced that its Optumera™, an AI powered merchandise optimization suite, has been recognized as the 'Best Application of Artificial Intelligence in the Enterprise' by The AIconics, the world-renowned awards celebrating the drive, innovation and hard work in the international Artificial Intelligence for Business Community.

TCS Optumera™ leverages the power of AI to localize and right-size store space, curate shopper centric omni-channel assortment, pre-empt competitor pricing strategies real-time, enable optimal price recommendations, automate planogram compliance and gap scan through image processing.

"Optumera™ has been instrumental in helping Fortune 500 companies drive strategic growth and digitally transform their companies into Business 4.0 enabled enterprises," said Pratik Pal, President Retail, CPG and TTH, TCS. "This award from The AIconics is a testimony to our deep contextual knowledge and sustained commitment to building innovative AI solutions that unlock exponential value for our customers."

The AIconics awards were held in San Francisco on September 18, 2018, featuring more than 300 entries in six categories, and award winners being recognized as industry leaders across a broad spectrum of AI technologies. The awards were part of The AI Summit San Francisco, the leading and biggest AI for Enterprise event.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 411,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $19.09 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

