TCS Recognized with Top CSR Honor, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Citizens Award

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, won the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's 2019 Citizens Award in the category of Best Commitment to Education Program for its Ignite My Future in School (IMFIS) program.

The Annual Citizens Awards program recognizes the most innovative and impactful corporate citizenship initiatives, from disaster relief to economic empowerment, health and wellness to education, and corporate stewardship through business with purpose. For 20 years, it has illustrated how businesses lead the charge in creating innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges.

"We are honored to be recognized for the transformative impact that our Ignite My Future in School program has had on U.S. education," said Balaji Ganapathy, Head, Workforce Effectiveness, TCS. "We are dedicated to building on the program's success to provide every educator, student and school system access to the transdisciplinary resources that drive computational thinking – the foundational skill for 21st century careers."

The IMFIS program, offered free of charge, democratizes the adoption of computational thinking among educators and students through a transdisciplinary teaching approach that integrates the foundational skill into core subjects like math, science, art, and social studies. Designed to empower U.S. educators, the program provides best-in-class professional development, first-of-its-kind computational thinking resources that are aligned to national standards and frameworks, an interactive digital platform, a community of teacher leaders, and year-round engagement. TCS utilizes its 50-year industry experience and human capital to add relevance and context, while IMFIS partner, Discovery Education, brings its training and education expertise, together equipping educators and students for the future.

Since its launch in 2017, the program has reached more than 10,000 teachers across 91 school districts and almost 600,000 students, of which over 70 percent are enrolled in the free and reduced lunch program. TCS' vision is for IMFIS to impact 20,000 teachers and one million students by 2021.

"Every day, businesses, such as TCS, serve as a powerful force for good in communities across the U.S. and in countries around the world. They solve today's greatest challenges through innovation, expertise, efficiency, capital, and collaboration," said Marc Decourcey, Senior Vice President, U.S. Chamber Foundation. "For the past two decades, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Citizens Award has recognized businesses that are leading the charge in making the world a better place and we are honored to award TCS and its Ignite My Future in School with one of the most prestigious honors in corporate citizenship."

About U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is dedicated to strengthening America's long-term competitiveness. We educate the public on the conditions necessary for business and communities to thrive, how business positively impacts communities, and emerging issues and creative solutions that will shape the future. For more information, go to https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/.

Learn more about the awards program here.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 450,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

