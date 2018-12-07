TCS Wins Association for Talent Development's 2018 BEST Award

WASHINGTON and MUMBAI, India, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, has won the Association for Talent Development's (ATD's) 2018 BEST Award, and ranked #2 among the top 45 global organizations recognized at the event.

ATD's BEST Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development. The ATD received 170 entries from organizations in 12 countries of which the top 45 winners were selected based on a blind review by the BEST Awards advisory committee comprising experts in the field.

"These 45 organizations are driving impact and solving business challenges through talent development practices, and they are doing it in innovative ways," said Tony Bingham, President and CEO, ATD. "Senior leaders in these organizations understand the critical strategic role learning has, and they are committed to investing in the growth and development of their people."

TCS spotted the emergence of a new crop of digital technologies very early on, and recognized the profound transformational possibilities that it opened up for customers. TCS has been investing in training and reskilling its talented workforce with new-age digital skills to help customers progress in their Business 4.0™ journeys. As of September 30, 2018, over 278,000 employees had been trained in digital technologies.

At the core of TCS' organic talent development strategy has been its Digital Learning Platform, which offers employees an integrated ecosystem combining virtual, physical and experiential learning infrastructure with high quality content, available any place, any time and on any device. There are virtual development environments where they can try out their learning, with a social connect so they can consult peers. Additionally, there is a focus on enhancing the learning experience through simulations, gamified learning and adaptive assessments.

This globally available learning platform has removed geographic boundaries, giving TCS' reskilling program the benefit of both scale and speed. TCS' inclusive learning approach offers the full spectrum of holistic skill development across career paths, roles, levels and geographies, at the same time encouraging associates to explore and demonstrate talent in new areas.

"Valuing the contextual knowledge that our employees already possess and investing in equipping them with the skills they do not, has differentiated TCS from peers and resulted in superior business outcomes, as well as the best retention rates in the industry," said Damodar Padhi, Vice President and Global Head of Talent Development, TCS. "We are honored to be amongst the top 3 global organizations to receive ATD's BEST Award."

To read about TCS' award winning talent development strategy in ATD's flagship magazine, visit: https://www.td.org/magazines/td-magazine/to-foster-learning-dont-underestimate-digital

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Originally established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD). ATD's members come from more than 120 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led U.S. chapters and international member networks, and with international strategic partners. For more information, visit www.td.org.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of IT, Business & Technology Services, and engineering. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has more than 411,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $19.09 billion for year ended March 31, 2018 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com .

To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA. For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

