TCU Trustee LaDainian Tomlinson and Albertsons Tom Thumb Partner Again to Bless Thousands of Tarrant County Families

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LaDainian Tomlinson and Albertsons Tom Thumb once again will bless thousands of deserving families in the Tarrant County region Saturday, November 17, 2018. 2,100 Vouchers are provided in advance to area families identified by community leaders, Albertsons, and LaDainian Tomlinson.

Stated LaDainian Tomlinson, "My grandparents always said, 'If we have enough, we have enough to share' and we try to live that standard every day through my family and our organizations. Our partnership with Albertsons has enabled this in our Tarrant County communities, and I have heard from many families how thankful they are for this partnership."

Demonstrated Community Impact

Giving Thanks with LT, part of LT's signature social platform Team America, has delivered 2,100 Turkeys and bags of sides every year to the most deserving families in Southern California and Tarrant County since 2004. Albertsons and Tom Thumb have partnered with Giving Thanks with LT as the grocery partner providing desperately needed resources including all logistics and high-quality food to help ensure all deserving families have the opportunity to celebrate the holiday.

"Albertsons and Tom Thumb are proud to partner with LaDainian once again to help feed so many families in need for the holidays. We are committed to help our communities in need," said Carol Roberts, Community Relations and Sports Partnership Marketing Manager, Giving Thanks with LT. "It has become an annual event for the City of Fort Worth."

In addition to the Fort Worth Mayor, Betsy Price and former NFL players, other volunteer partners who will be in attendance include the 8th Marine Corps District, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) CEO Marc Burgess, DAV National Commander Dennis Nixon, TCU Athletics, youth volunteers from Jack and Jill Foundation, and Fort Worth ISD Board of Education members, and the Tomlinson Center for Leadership.

LaDainian will be available for press conference at 10:30 AM Saturday, 17 November.

About Albertsons

Albertsons and Tom Thumb are part of the Albertsons Companies which is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. We operate stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 19 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs.

Albertsons and Tom Thumb are committed to helping people in our local communities live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood.

About Tomlinson's Touching Lives Foundation and Team America: www.TeamAmerica.org

Team America is the signature social platform of Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson.

A platform for inclusiveness, driven by opportunity, which aims to lead our nation to a new standard of tolerance; building bridges of unity across all religions, classes, races, and ideologies.

Team America Focuses on four core issue areas:

Character & Leadership to build elite citizens year-round in School Districts and Higher Ed through comprehensive Marine Corps based leadership development, mentoring and performance. Service & Engagement, Community Uplift, and Economic Empowerment.

SOURCE Tomlinson's Touching Lives Foundation