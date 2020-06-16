TD Announces 3rd Annual TD Ready Challenge And Pledges $10 Million In Grants For Innovative Solutions In Response To COVID-19

TORONTO and CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The TD Ready Challenge, an annual North American initiative which provides financial support to organizations tackling community issues, is now open and accepting applications until August 13, 2020. The TD Ready Challenge has a total of $10 million (CAD) in grants available to eligible organizations developing innovative and measurable solutions in response to the widespread impacts of the pandemic. New this year, grant amounts will range from $350,000 CAD to $1 million CAD.

There is growing evidence that COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting certain populations across North America. Applications must focus on addressing the inequities exacerbated by the pandemic, through one or more of the four interconnected drivers of change of the TD Ready Commitment (Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health).

The TD Ready Challenge, created and funded by TD, is a key component of the Bank's overall corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, and this year is part of the $25 million (CAD) that TD has allocated to help strengthen community resilience and COVID-19 recovery through the TD Community Resilience Initiative.

The TD Ready Challenge is part of TD's efforts to help build more resilient societies. For complete details about this year's Challenge, please visit td.com/readychallenge. For additional information about the TD Ready Commitment, please visit td.com/tdreadycommitment.

Quotes

"The TD Ready Challenge was designed to catalyze innovative solutions to address complex social, health and economic issues. This year, the issues of COVID19 require ideas that can be implemented and scaled to mitigate the unequal impacts in our communities." - Andrea Barrack, Group Head, Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group.

"We are excited to build on the momentum of the previous TD Ready Challenge initiatives, focusing our support to drive change on systemic inequity which has been exacerbated by the pandemic. Through this year's Challenge, we are committed to working towards making the world more equitable and inclusive for everyone." – Shelley Sylva, U.S. Head of Social Impact, TD Bank Group.

About the TD Ready Commitment

TD has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, TD is targeting CDN $1 billion (U.S. $775 million) in total by 2030 towards community giving in four areas critical to opening doors for a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through the TD Ready Commitment, TD aspires to link its business, philanthropy and human capital to help people feel more confident - not just about their finances, but also in their ability to achieve their personal goals in a changing world. For further information, visit td.com/tdreadycommitment.

About the 2020 TD Ready Challenge Problem Statement

The 2020 TD Ready Challenge will help support innovative solutions that address the impacts of the pandemic, specifically for communities that are experiencing disproportionate impacts of COVID-19. We are seeking applications that will help drive accelerated, sustained and equitable recovery. Applications must work to explicitly address inequities exacerbated by the pandemic, as well as one or more of the four interconnected drivers of change of the TD Ready Commitment. For more information visit: td.com/readychallenge.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in TD Ameritrade; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 14 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on April 30, 2020. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

