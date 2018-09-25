TD Bank Announces Changes to Diversity and Inclusion Team

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, today announced that Kelley Cornish, Head of U.S. Diversity and Inclusion for TD Bank, has been promoted to Head of Global Diversity and Inclusion for the TD Bank Group effective Nov. 1. In this capacity, Cornish will expand the bank's efforts to promote diversity throughout the U.S. and Canada, implementing and delivering its enterprise D&I strategy, with a focus on building and measuring workforce representation and extending accountability for inclusion across the organization.

Cornish joined TD in 2017 and has led significant momentum in TD's U.S. D&I efforts, bringing more than 25 years of leadership experience in D&I and HR. In her broadened role, Cornish will lead D&I teams in North America refining TD's structure to most effectively support its enterprise strategy, including elements that will retain a U.S. D&I focus.

"Diversity and inclusion are core values at TD, and part of our strategic advantage," said Tara Deakin, Senior Vice President Talent, TD Bank Group. "It remains critically important that we foster an inclusive culture and diverse workforce across the bank and I am confident that Kelley will continue to advance our strategy enterprise-wide."

This year, Cornish was recognized for her commitment to diversity and inclusion throughout her career, receiving the 2018 Career Mastered Award. She was also recognized as a member in the top team of distinction for the American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking Award. Under her leadership, this year TD Bank was recognized for the first time by Forbes as a Best Employer for Diversity and received the Urban League of New York's Diversity Champion Award. Additionally, the bank was listed as a top company on the Diversity Inc. Top 50 list.

Prior to joining TD, Cornish led Diversity and Inclusion at AmeriHealth Caritas where she shaped the vision and developed workforce initiatives programming. She created and implemented the strategy and roadmap for a long-term multi-year, diversity and inclusion strategy. Included in this work was the publication of Kelley's first book, "It's Work! How Will You Show Up?" where she shares professional and personal tips on the workplace which includes a case study highlighting the work of a millennial.

Recently recognized as a 2017 Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Award winner by Peirce College for the City of Philadelphia, PA, Cornish is a Certified Diversity Professional by Cornell University (CCDP). She also serves as a 2017 - 2018 Special Expertise Panel Member for Diversity and Inclusion for the National Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) which includes addressing current and future trends within diversity and inclusion, and she consults and speaks for various organizations. Kelley obtained her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of South Carolina - Aiken in Business Administration and her Masters from Webster University in Human Resources.

