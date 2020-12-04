TD Holdings, Inc. Addresses Recent Stock Volatility

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), a commodities trading and supply chain management service provider in China today released a statement to address its recent stock volatility. The management team of the Company believes it is prudent to advise the market of this given recent fluctuations of its stock price.

The statement provided by the Company is as follows:

The Company is unaware of any reasons for its recent stock volatility or any material developments concerning its business operations that is not publicly available.

The Company has not selectively disclosed any material nonpublic information to analysts, investors or others.

The Company will continue to monitor key factors that may affect its stock volatility including the latest developments, assess its business, financial condition and results of operations, and will disclose such information publicly either through press releases or SEC fillings.

