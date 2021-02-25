TD Holdings, Inc. Obtains Dangerous Chemicals Business License in China to Speed Up the Strategic Application of IoTs Technology in the Chemical Energy Field

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Hainan Jianchi Import and Export Co., Ltd. has been granted the Dangerous Chemicals Business License by The State Administration of Work Safety of China. Such license will accelerate the Company's strategic expansion of its business in the energy commodities field.

The license covers the handling of hazardous chemicals and energy products such as petroleum, chemical, fuel, etc. With this license, the Company is now qualified to provide commodity services to clients in the chemical and energy sectors.

Ms. Ouyang Renmei, CEO of TD Holdings Inc., said: "Our goal is to become a leading commodity platform service powered by blockchain technology. Our expansion into the field of the hazardous chemicals and energy products sector is part of our long-term growth strategy. The letter of intent previously announced by the Company to purchase eight registered blockchain software is part of our strategy to speed up the application of blockchain technology. We strive to promote the application of blockchain technology in our commodities platform as well as our digital iCloud warehouses in order to provide more efficient and convenient commodity trading and supply chain solutions to our clients. We anticipate that our e-commerce platform will continue to add more categories of commodities and apply blockchain technology to provide high quality services for global commodity trading."

About TD Holdings, Inc.

TD Holdings, Inc. is a service provider currently engaging in commodity trading business and supply chain service business in China. Its commodities trading business primarily involves purchasing non-ferrous metal product from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. Its supply chain service business primarily has served as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. For more information please visit http://ir.tdglg.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of TD Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

