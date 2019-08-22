TD Partners with The Shed to Expand Opportunities in the Arts Across New York City

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TD today announced its partnership with The Shed, the new arts center on Manhattan's Far West Side, as lead sponsor of the "Open Call" artist commissioning program. Along with TD Securities and TD Bank Group, TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank® is investing $1.5 million to support a large-scale initiative dedicated to developing and presenting new works from artists based in New York City who have not yet received major institutional support. TD's sponsorship will also fund a program that provides priority tickets to individuals who typically cannot afford them, including underserved families, residents of NYCHA public housing and students at Title 1 schools.

"TD is deeply committed to New York City. For us, empowering communities at a local level starts with sponsoring initiatives that strive to make a positive, long-term impact on all individuals, regardless of age, economic status or income level," said Andrew Bregenzer, Regional President – Metro New York, TD Bank. "The Shed sponsorship allows us to connect deeply with this community by increasing access to the arts and providing an outlet for new artists to flourish."

Founded on the belief that art is for all audiences, The Shed is dedicated to commissioning, producing and presenting artists from across the five New York boroughs and beyond, and can accommodate all artistic disciplines in its 200,000 square-foot flexible space, including music, dance, theater, and visual arts.

As the lead sponsor of The Shed's "Open Call," TD will underwrite programs focused on providing access, visibility and resources for New York-based emerging artists to develop and present original new work in The Shed's galleries, theater and open-air plaza. Artists also receive a commissioning fee of $7,000 - $15,000 to support their work through this initiative. All "Open Call" presentations and exhibitions are open to the public, free of charge.

"New York City has long been a melting pot for the very best of cutting-edge art and culture," said Shelley Sylva, U.S. Head of Social Impact, TD Bank. "At TD, creating more inclusive and sustainable communities is not a one-day campaign, it's a multi-year holistic program designed to empower colleagues, customers and communities. The "Open Call" program will help improve countless lives by increasing access to the arts and insuring the inclusion of all artistic voices, particularly those traditionally absent."

"Art represents the diversity of voice, thought and people," continued Sylva. "We hope this partnership is the first step towards creating a more diverse and inclusive world through art."

Sponsorship of "Open Call" initiatives underpins The Ready Commitment, a multi-year program by TD designed to open doors for a more inclusive tomorrow through community giving in four areas – financial security, vibrant planet, connected communities and better health.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

About TD Global Corporate Citizenship

TD has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, The Ready Commitment, TD is targeting CDN $1 billion (US $775 million) in total by 2030 towards community giving in four areas critical to opening doors for a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through The Ready Commitment TD aspires to link its business, philanthropy and human capital to help people feel more confident - not just about their finances, but also in their ability to achieve their personal goals in a changing world. For further information, visit www.td.com/thereadycommitment

About The Shed

The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building—a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Lead Architect, and Rockwell Group, Collaborating Architect—physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed to nurturing artistic invention and bringing creative experiences to the broadest possible audiences, The Shed, led by Artistic Director and CEO Alex Poots, is a 21st-century space of and for New York City.

