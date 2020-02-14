TD Securities expands successful real estate banking franchise in the U.S.

Kimberlite Group advisory team joins TD Securities' New York office

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - TD Securities (USA) LLC today announced that principals Michael Coster and Joe Nellis and the advisory team from Kimberlite Group, LLC have joined TD Securities. Kimberlite is a strategic real estate advisory and private capital raising firm based in New York City.

"The addition of the Kimberlite team is an exciting opportunity to advance our North American capabilities in real estate investment banking," said Andrew Phillips, Executive Managing Director and Head of Real Estate at TD Securities. "As TD Securities expands its U.S. presence, Kimberlite's broad network will add value to our existing real estate relationships within TD Securities and TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®."

Since 2007, Kimberlite has provided clients with independent strategic advice and skilled execution. This includes representing GE Capital Real Estate in its $23 billion sale to the Blackstone Group in 2015, a complex global transaction, which remains one of the largest real estate transactions ever completed.

"The Kimberlite team is excited to join TD Securities. With a clear growth strategy and complementary cultures, we believe the combined team will make significant strides in advancing TD Securities' real estate investment banking business in North America," said Kimberlite co-founder and CEO, Michael Coster.

Today's announcement accelerates the expansion of TD Securities' real estate presence in the U.S. and its North American growth strategy. It also builds on TD Securities' U.S. product platform and advisory capabilities in specialized sectors such as Energy, Power & Utilities, Technology, Media and Telecom, and Autos.

"We are expanding in sectors where we have deep expertise and are committed to the growth of our U.S. dollar business while further strengthening our client-centric focus," said Glenn Gibson, Vice Chair and Head of U.S Region, TD Securities.

Going forward, the Kimberlite team will operate under the TD Securities brand.

About TD Securities

TD Securities (USA) LLC is a U.S. securities dealer, part of The Toronto-Dominion Bank's ("TD") (TSX andNYSE: TD) wholesale banking segment which operates under the TD Securities brand. TD Securities is a leading corporate and investment bank. Operating out of 15 offices in key financial centres, we offer a full suite of capital markets products and services to our corporate, government, and institutional clients around the world. Our services include underwriting and distributing new issues, providing trusted advice and industry-leading insight, extending access to global markets, and delivering integrated transaction banking solutions.

About Kimberlite

Kimberlite is a boutique real estate advisory firm located in New York City. Kimberlite works with a selective group of clients to provide senior-level advice and services to the management and boards of public companies, privately held companies, private equity firms, and institutional investors, with a special emphasis on real estate engagements and the needs of financial institutions.

