TDK Chooses RSAE Labs' RangeAware™ forEmployee Safety and Operations Resilience

PANAMA CITY, Fla., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSAE Labs today announced that TDK Components U.S.A. has selected RSAE Labs' RangeAware ™ , the most effective service for reliable Social Distancing Monitoring (SDM), for its employee safety and operations resilience efforts in TDK's manufacturing plant. RangeAware very accurately and reliably measures personnel distancing using a precise, 6-foot detection bubble. It is the most effective service for efficient contact tracing, identification of areas where frequent contacts are occurring and highlighting areas of potential contamination for focused sanitization.

Despite the positive trends in the reduction of COVID infections, there is still the real risk in the workplace for infections, pathogen contamination and associated productivity losses. RangeAware uses revolutionary new ultra-sonic transponder technology to improve employee safety and ensure sustainable operations. Data is collected in real-time using HIPAA-quality data protection and military-grade cyber security.

"The potential for deadly airborne pathogens is a new reality and business leaders are focused on worker safety and operations resilience like never before" states RSAE Labs' CEO, Randall Shepard. "Other RF-based SDM products use Bluetooth® and ultra-wide band (UWB) that are inaccurate, unable to recognize protective partitions and cause frequent false alarms. The loss of confidence in the reliability of encroachment alerts has made what should be a necessary workplace safety method, a distraction and a nuisance. RangeAware provides an unparalleled solution to these problems and equips our clients with a secure and effective tool for workplace safety and operations resilience."

In active industrial environments, like the TDK Components U.S.A. manufacturing plant in Peachtree City, GA, this technology has proven to be efficient and cost-effective in reducing downtime due to employee exposure to COVID-19 and other airborne pathogens.

Ken Takekawa, President, TDK Components U.S.A., explains, "Using RangeAware, we have mitigated the spread of COVID and other airborne pathogens among our employees while capturing critical data needed for business continuity planning. We get critical information in a cyber-secure fashion to protect our personnel from pathogen spread and we know the targeted actions necessary to sustain up-time productivity. Most importantly, we improve overall employee safety and facility performance."

RangeAware has incorporated Shepard Health's proprietary FIXXER and cloud-based dashboard developed by a team of medical technology experts out of Stanford and Johns Hopkins hospital groups which enables effective analytics for user encounters, occurrence locations and contact tracing. "We are very proud of our partnership with RSAE Labs' RangeAware service and what we have quickly put in place for TDK. Our focus is to provide health and safety centric technology solutions to global businesses that provide insight and instill confidence for our clients and their teams as they strive to resume normal operations" Mike Mojarrad, CTO Shepard Health.

By knowing the 'who, how long and where' for cumulative encroachment occurrences, RangeAware's intuitive data analytics dashboard allows users to manage device assignments and take immediate, specific action when an infected person is identified. System administrators can easily notify others who have potentially been infected and focus on disinfecting designated areas.

Every RangeAware device also acts as a cyber secure data router that automatically creates a wireless, two-way mesh data network. This dynamic network self-forms as employees move throughout the facility. Therefore, little infrastructure is required to maintain the continuous two-way data connection. RangeAware location beacons are placed to provide historic "situation awareness" of where SDM encroachments are occurring. RangeAware will also provide a variety of features beyond SDM including wearer-initiated panic alert, automatic "Man-Down" notifications, auto-rollcall at muster stations, paging signals, auto-door opening, equipment operations and tracking, environment monitoring and much more.

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.rangeaware.com.

About RSAE Labs Inc.

RSAE Labs Inc. is an industry-leading cyber secure IOT solutions provider for accurate social distance monitoring (SDM) and reliable contact tracing, as well as global tracking, monitoring and security of mobile assets for a wide variety of global vertical markets. Working primarily through a network of VARS and partners, RSAE Labs' devices are deployed globally in a variety of markets. Using mist®, RSAE's proprietary, self-forming wireless mesh protocol, sensor data, like that from their (patent-pending) SDM ultra-sonic transponders, is communicated to cloud-based applications and alert distribution servers using military-grade cyber security. RSAE Labs' services are comprised of sophisticated IOT devices with a multitude of sensor, power and communications options. Many have secure, redundant, two-way, global communications that automatically select the most cost-effective option available (internet connected gateway, Wi-Fi, cellular or a choice of satellite constellations). With dozens of attributes for as many as 2,000 customer-specific geo zones encrypted on the devices, supporting tens of thousands of custom business rules, RSAE Labs' 'smarter' devices minimize unproductive reporting to provide the lowest possible Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for the most cyber secure solution available.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2020, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 107,000 people worldwide.

