TDS and U.S. Cellular to release third quarter operating results and host conference call on November 2, 2018
CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) will be webcasting their third quarter operating results conference call on November 2, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. central time.
To listen to the webcast, please visit the events & presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.
About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,600 people as of June 30, 2018.
For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com
U.S. Cellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com
SOURCE Telephone & Data Systems and U.S. Cellular
